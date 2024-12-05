Cyprus acquires advanced Israeli air defense system in shift away from Russian tech

Cyprus has purchased Israel’s Barak MX air defense system, capable of intercepting threats up to 150 kilometers (95 miles) away, Cypriot media reported on Thursday. Initial deliveries of the system have reportedly arrived in recent days, with at least one battery deployed and operational.

The Barak MX, produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is designed for land and sea use. It includes various interceptors capable of targeting aircraft, helicopters, drones, anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missiles within ranges of 2 to 150 kilometers. The Israeli Navy also uses the system under the name " Barak Magen ."

Test firing of the Israeli Navy's Barak Magen defense system ( Video: IDF )

Cypriot media described the system as one of the most advanced in the region, drawing comparisons to Israel’s renowned Iron Dome. The Kathimerini newspaper called the system a “game-changer,” stating it significantly enhances Cyprus’ defensive capabilities and could enable the enforcement of a no-fly zone over its airspace if necessary.

Discussions for the purchase reportedly began in 2021, reflecting growing defense cooperation between Israel and Cyprus. This cooperation includes joint air force drills, often held in Cypriot and Greek airspace due to their Russian-made air defense systems. The obsolescence of these Russian systems, including the Tor M1 currently in use by Cyprus, prompted the island nation to upgrade its air defense infrastructure.

2 View gallery Barak MX ( Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries )

A senior Cypriot official told Reuters that EU sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have caused a shortage of spare parts for Cyprus’ Russian systems. "That is why Cyprus is turning to other countries of the European Union, as well as Israel. As part of that, efforts are underway to upgrade our anti-aircraft umbrella," the official said.

Initially, the Barak MX system will complement existing Russian systems but is expected to replace them in the long term. Greece, too, is reportedly in talks with Israel to acquire air defense systems, including David’s Sling and SPYDER.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries )

The acquisition comes against the backdrop of the island nation's decades-long tensions with Turkey. The island has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded the north following a Greece-backed coup. The northern part operates as the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, while the southern part is an EU member state and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides hinted at the Turkish threat when asked about the purchase. While not confirming the deal outright, he said, “What I can say is that we are doing everything necessary to strengthen Cyprus’ deterrence capabilities—not only because we are a nation under occupation, but as an EU member state in a region of unique geopolitical importance.”

The president’s cautious remarks likely reflect sensitivity over relations with Turkey. In 1998, Greece-backed Cyprus faced sharp Turkish opposition after acquiring Russian S-300 missiles, forcing their relocation to Crete to avoid military escalation. For now, Cypriot media reports that Turkey has remained silent regarding the Israeli system’s acquisition.