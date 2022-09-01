India successfully tests Israeli Barak missile

An Israeli surface-to-air missile was successfully launched from the Indian navy's aircraft carrier the flagship Vikramaditya on Wednesday, as part of a military exercise.
The Israeli Barak missile, is a surface-to-air missile used against aircrafts and drones, as threats from ships.
It was first used back in July when it was used to take down two Hezbollah drones heading towards the Karish gas platform.
The improved Barak 8 missile array first entered service in 2015. The system was developed with Indian cooperation and presents a solution against advanced missiles owned by Hezbollah. The system acts from ship or on ground as a battery, and can identify and destroy targets like fighter jets, missiles, rockets and drones.
India's first aircraft carrier which was built for the Russian fleet, under the name Baku and first set sail in 1987
It was retired from services in 1996, and purchased by India in 2005 for $2.5 billion.
In entered service the Indian navy in 2013, and saw a massive overhaul to its construction. Among them, the rebuilding of 1,750 out of 2,500 cabins in the ship, with adjustments made to support new Indian radars.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to launch the first ever aircraft carrier designed in India on Friday, the Vikrant. The ship is the largest ever built in India, measuring 252 meters in length. India will become one of the few countries to have developed an aircraft carrier, among them the U.S., Russia, China, France and the UK.