Victor Shimshon Green identified as seventh victim in Tel Aviv terrorist shooting

Victor Shimshon Green, 33, was identified on Sunday as the seventh victim of last week’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighborhood. Green was homeless and stayed at the Gagon shelter in Jaffa.

Two Hamas gunmen opened fire on a light rail train last Tuesday and then targeted a group of pedestrians.

The other six victims were named Ionas Karussis, Inbar Segev-Vigder, Ilia Nozadze, Nadia Sokolenko, Shahar Goldman and Revital Bronstein.

Shahar Goldman , 30, a professional dancer from Lod, was named first shortly after the attack on Tuesday night. Inbar Segev-Vigder , 33, a fitness center owner and mother of a 9-month-old baby from Jaffa was identified on Wednesday morning.

Segev-Vigder was reportedly killed while shielding her 9-month-old son, Ari, who survived the attack. Just hours before the shooting, she posted a prayer on Instagram for the safety of Israeli soldiers entering Lebanon.

Another victim of the Jaffa terror attack has been identified as Revital Bronstein , 24, from Bat Yam. An only child to her mother Liora, Revital was a distinguished master’s student in computer science. In high school, she won prestigious awards for her work in computing and artificial intelligence, and she was also a talented comic artist.

Nadia Sokolenko , 40, from Jaffa, a mother of one, was also killed in the attack. Her friend, Raffaella Goichman, paid tribute to her on Facebook: "My hands and body are shaking. My mind can’t grasp this. You were the walking definition of joy, light and cosmic optimism. You overcame so many obstacles, and we all know your life was a crazy obstacle course. But you always faced difficulties head-on. I will love you forever."

Another victim was Ilia Nozadze , 42, a Georgian national who was shot three times by the attackers. He was rushed to Sourasky Medical Center in critical condition, but later succumbed to his wounds. Ilia, a truck driver, lived in the city of Kashuri in Georgia with his wife and two children, aged 17 and 14. The Georgian embassy in Israel is handling the repatriation of his body for burial in his homeland.

Ionas Karussis , a 26-year-old dual citizen of Greece and Israel, was also identified as one of the victims. Karussis, a Jerusalem resident and architecture student in Tel Aviv, was the son of two Greek doctors working in Israel.

His father, Prof. Dimitrios Karussis, is a senior neurologist and head of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. The family moved to Israel from Thessaloniki in 1988. His mother, Ourania Vorka, is a pediatrician in Mevaseret Zion. Karussis’ aunt serves as a Greek diplomat, heading the consular office of Greece in Israel.

