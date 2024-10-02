Shahar Goldman, 30, identified as one of seven victims in Tel Aviv terror shooting

Shahar Goldman, a 30-year-old dancer from Lod, was among the seven people killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in the Jaffa quarter of Tel Aviv .

Goldman, survived by her husband, parents and three sisters, was well known in her hometown, where her mother, Esther, is an educator. Her sister, Meirav, a musician with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, received the heartbreaking news while abroad.

3 View gallery Jaffa terror shooting victim Shahar Goldman

An IDF soldier was critically wounded in the attack, which also injured 15 others. The attackers, identified as Mehmed Khalaf Saher Rajab and Hassan Mohammed Hassan Tamimi, both from the West Bank city of Hebron, were in Israel illegally and were killed at the scene. Following the attack, the IDF imposed a closure on Hebron.

An initial investigation revealed that one terrorist was armed with an M-16 rifle, while the other carried a knife. They opened fire on passengers exiting the light rail on Jaffa’s main street and continued shooting at pedestrians.

3 View gallery Terrorists on killing spree in Jaffa on Tuesday

3 View gallery Aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Jaffa on Tuesday ( Photo ZAKA )

The wounded were rushed to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon and Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. Among the victims was a young mother carrying her infant when she was shot. A survivor rescued the baby and took her to the hospital. "The mother was clutching her baby—that image is etched in my mind," said 22-year-old Arik Marchenkov, who was shot in the back. "The baby was covered in blood. It’s a miracle she survived."

Paramedic Eran Nissan, who lives next to the scene of the attack, rushed to aid the victims. While treating a woman shot in the arm, more gunfire erupted. "We dragged her to a back room and blocked the door," he said. "Others were with us, but I focused on treating her, and she remained conscious the whole time." Nissan later helped load her into an ambulance, hoping she survived.