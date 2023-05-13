Heavy rocket barrage pound southern cities, as IDF continues to strike Gaza

Since the beginning of Operation Shield and Arrow 1,100 rockets were fired at Israel, as the Islamic Jihad says it resumes rocket fire toward Israel in response to IDF attacks in the Gaza Strip

Ynet correspondents|
Iron Dome intercepts rockets from the Gaza Strip
(Video: Yoni Amar)
Sirens wailed on Saturday at noon, as heavy rocket barrages were fired at Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Netivot.
Sirens were also heard at border area communities, as one of the rockets launched exploded at the entrance to a settlement in the Eshkol Regional Council. There were no casualties and no damage caused.
2 View gallery
תיעוד השיגורים מרצועת עזה לישראלתיעוד השיגורים מרצועת עזה לישראל
Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel
(Photo: Reuters)
Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) continued to strike Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. Western diplomats have stated that Israel is currently focusing on targeting empty buildings in Gaza in order to avoid collateral damage and force Islamic Jihad to escalate the conflict.
Such a step by Israel may be interpreted as a desire to end the operation, but not under the conditions demanded by Islamic Jihad, which include refraining from targeted assassinations.
Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Jihad issued a statement in which it said that in response to continued IDF attacks and assassinations, they will "resume rocket fire towards Israeli cities and continue the confrontation," as stated in the message. "The resistance has prepared itself for months of fighting, and we have the endurance and support of the people," it further stated.
2 View gallery
יירוטים של כיפת ברזל בעוטף עזהיירוטים של כיפת ברזל בעוטף עזה
Iron Dome intercepts rockets from the Gaza Strip
(Photo: Roy Rubinstein)
So far, according to Israeli media outlets, 1,100 rockets were fired at Israel since Operation Shield and Arrow began four days ago.
National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi stated this afternoon that Islamic Jihad possesses 6,000 rockets in its arsenal, while Hamas has approximately four times that number, around 24,000 rockets. Hanegbi added that Israel is currently focusing more on targeting Palestinian militants in Gaza than reaching a ceasefire.
