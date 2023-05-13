Heavy rocket barrage pound southern cities, as IDF continues to strike Gaza





Iron Dome intercepts rockets from the Gaza Strip ( Video: Yoni Amar )

Sirens wailed on Saturday at noon, as heavy rocket barrages were fired at Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Netivot.

Sirens were also heard at border area communities, as one of the rockets launched exploded at the entrance to a settlement in the Eshkol Regional Council. There were no casualties and no damage caused.

2 View gallery Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel ( Photo: Reuters )

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) continued to strike Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. Western diplomats have stated that Israel is currently focusing on targeting empty buildings in Gaza in order to avoid collateral damage and force Islamic Jihad to escalate the conflict.

Such a step by Israel may be interpreted as a desire to end the operation, but not under the conditions demanded by Islamic Jihad, which include refraining from targeted assassinations.

Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Jihad issued a statement in which it said that in response to continued IDF attacks and assassinations, they will "resume rocket fire towards Israeli cities and continue the confrontation," as stated in the message. "The resistance has prepared itself for months of fighting, and we have the endurance and support of the people," it further stated.

2 View gallery Iron Dome intercepts rockets from the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Roy Rubinstein )

So far, according to Israeli media outlets, 1,100 rockets were fired at Israel since Operation Shield and Arrow began four days ago.