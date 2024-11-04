Katz declares Israel's exit from UNRWA pact

Following the Knesset's recent enactment of legislation to terminate UNRWA's operations within Israeli territory , Foreign Minister Israel Katz has initiated the annulment of the 1967 agreement between Israel and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The decision comes amid accusations that some UNRWA personnel were complicit in the October 7 attacks . The agreement had previously served as the legal framework governing relations between the two entities.

"Further to legislation passed by the Knesset of Israel on 28 October 2024, I write this letter to notify the United Nations that the State of Israel withdraws its request issued to UNRWA... The legislation will enter into effect following a three-month period. During this time, and thereafter, Israel will continue to work with international partners, including other United Nations agencies, to ensure the facilitation of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not undermine Israel's security," the letter read.

This strategic move by Israel is anticipated to catalyze a legal confrontation with the Palestinians at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. Additionally, it is likely to provoke diplomatic maneuvers against Israel within the UN General Assembly, potentially including requests for advisory opinions.

Minister Katz has tasked Foreign Ministry Director-General Yaakov Blitshtein with formally notifying the UN about Israel's termination of the agreement with UNRWA, in compliance with Section 1(b) of the newly enacted law.

"UNRWA, whose employees were involved in the October 7 massacre and many of whom are Hamas operatives, is part of the problem in Gaza, not the solution," Katz said. "Numerous pieces of evidence regarding Hamas operatives employed by UNRWA and the misuse of its facilities for terrorist activities were presented to the UN, yet no action was taken. Furthermore, UNRWA has ignored the UN's own recommendations from the Colonna report .

"Do not be misled by those claiming there is no alternative to UNRWA. Currently, the majority of humanitarian aid is distributed through other organizations, with only 13% channeled through UNRWA. Israel remains committed to international law and will continue to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza in a manner that safeguards Israeli citizens' security."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon remarked on the communication sent to the President of the General Assembly, stating, "Following the legislation concerning UNRWA, we have formally notified the President about ceasing cooperation with the agency. Despite the substantial evidence we provided to the UN demonstrating Hamas's influence over UNRWA, no measures were taken to acknowledge or alter the situation. As I have repeatedly emphasized, UNRWA is under Hamas's control in Gaza. Israel will continue its cooperation with humanitarian organizations but not with those that serve terrorism against Israel."

Under the legislative proposal by Knesset members Yulia Malinovsky, Dan Illouz and Ron Katz, which passed its second and third readings, UNRWA will no longer operate any offices, provide services or conduct activities, directly or indirectly, within Israel's sovereign territory. This effectively ends UNRWA's operations in East Jerusalem, transferring its responsibilities to Israeli control. The proposal was supported by 92 Knesset members, with 10 opposing.

The legislation's backdrop reveals that the UN agency, tasked with providing services to Palestinian refugees, has employees suspected of involvement in the surprise attack on Israel and affiliations with terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Following the law's passage, several global governments swiftly condemned the step, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini. Guterres even communicated to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning of "devastating" consequences.

The Palestinians reacted with shock, and the United States indicated that the legislation might invoke repercussions consistent with American law and Washington's policy. The British government is contemplating revoking additional arms export licenses to Israel if the UNRWA legislation is implemented. Reports from Britain suggested that Foreign Minister Katz assured his British counterpart, David Lammy, that "the contentious measure will not be enforced immediately."

UNRWA is deeply entrenched with Hamas, with its employees involved in the October 7 massacre, and many more are Hamas and PIJ operatives, with new instances of UNRWA employees' involvement in terrorism emerging frequently.

In July, Israel presented the UN with extensive documentation, including a list of 100 Hamas military operatives employed by UNRWA, yet the relief agency took no action. Recently, reports surfaced about UNRWA employee Muhammad Al-Atawi, included on this list, who participated in the massacre at Kibbutz Re'im on October 7, 2023. Despite the information being provided, no action was taken against him by UNRWA. Al-Atawi was killed in an IDF operation and UN chief Guterres expressed regret over his death.

Moreover, numerous terrorist acts during the war were executed from UNRWA facilities, yet the agency did not notify Israel about Hamas' improper use of its facilities during the war, contravening its commitments to maintain neutrality.

UNRWA has also failed to implement the minimal measures required by the UN's own Colonna report: employees affiliated with Hamas and PIJ have not been dismissed, nothing has been done to address the neutrality violations of UNRWA facilities and the agency has not amended the educational materials in its schools despite commitments to donor countries and Israel to immediately remove such content.

The Foreign Ministry echoed Katz's statement. "UNRWA is part of the problem in Gaza—not part of the solution. Claims that there is no alternative to UNRWA are unfounded. The vast majority of humanitarian aid to Gaza is already delivered through other organizations, with only 13% through UNRWA. Israel is committed to international law and will continue cooperating with UN and international organizations free from terrorism to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza without compromising Israeli citizens' security.

"In accordance with the law, the legislation regarding UNRWA will take effect in approximately three months. During this period, the already extensive cooperation with other international organizations free from terrorism will be expanded, preparations will be made to sever ties with UNRWA, and alternatives will be established, all in compliance with international law."

