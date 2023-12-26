Partial northern Gaza pullout, tightening grip on Khan Younis: next phase of war

Ministers told third phase expected to last 9 months to 2 years, ending with Hamas military capabilities destroyed but terror group itself; phase includes kilometer-deep security zone along border, limited return of Gazans to northern regions

Nadav Eyal|
The IDF is poised to enter the third phase of ground operations in northern Gaza, while the intense fighting in the southern city of Khan Younis will persist until all war objectives are achieved. As a result, troops will reposition to defensive positions in certain areas.
The plan presented to the Cabinet outlines the military's intention to continue ground raids against terror targets in the Gaza Strip, along with aerial strikes.
2 View gallery
תמונות מהלחימה של כוחות צה״ל ברצועת עזהתמונות מהלחימה של כוחות צה״ל ברצועת עזה
IDF troops in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The construction of a one-kilometer-deep security zone along the Gaza-Israel border has already commenced as part of the preparations for phase three. The IDF will ensure strict control over access to this area to prevent unauthorized entry.
Additionally, forces will be deployed in specific areas of the Strip, including the Gaza River, to prevent unregulated return of civilians to northern Gaza. However, limited returns may be allowed under specific conditions and in controlled numbers.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: לוחמי צוות קרב חטיבה 4 פושטים על מחרטה לייצור אמל"ח בחאן יונסתיעוד: לוחמי צוות קרב חטיבה 4 פושטים על מחרטה לייצור אמל"ח בחאן יונס
IDF troops in battle in Khan Younis
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Unlike the second phase of the war, phase three is expected to last between nine months and two years, as per a briefing to the Cabinet. Its conclusion will not entail the total elimination of Hamas but rather the destruction of its military capabilities.
