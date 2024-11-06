Zelensky quick to congratulate Trump amid concerns over Russian expansion

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the extent of U.S. backing for Kyiv, raising questions about the future trajectory of the conflict.

In his message following Trump's victory announcement, Zelensky expressed anticipation for an "era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership," aiming to quickly establish ties with the incoming administration amid the uncertainties of what Trump's presidency might entail for the war.

Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. provided substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine, though Ukrainian officials have been frustrated by restrictions on using Western long-range weapon systems to strike deep within Russia. Zelensky voiced appreciation for Trump's "peace through strength" approach, believing it could bring a just peace in Ukraine closer and expressing hope to implement it together.

