Zelensky quick to congratulate Trump amid concerns over Russian expansion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was quick to congratulate U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday following his victory in the U.S. elections, despite the uncertainty it casts over the future of U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia.
Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the extent of U.S. backing for Kyiv, raising questions about the future trajectory of the conflict.
Recently, Ukraine has faced accelerated territorial losses, with Russian forces gaining ground in key eastern sectors, the site of intense battles since the February 2022 invasion.
In his message following Trump's victory announcement, Zelensky expressed anticipation for an "era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership," aiming to quickly establish ties with the incoming administration amid the uncertainties of what Trump's presidency might entail for the war.
Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. provided substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine, though Ukrainian officials have been frustrated by restrictions on using Western long-range weapon systems to strike deep within Russia. Zelensky voiced appreciation for Trump's "peace through strength" approach, believing it could bring a just peace in Ukraine closer and expressing hope to implement it together.
Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko suggested Trump might pursue rapid negotiations to end the war, but cautioned that any concessions to Russia might be limited. "He wants a quick result, and there is a risk that certain concessions could be made to Russia," Fesenko told Reuters. However, he added, "I don't think that Trump would agree to peace only on Russia's terms, as this would look like a defeat for the U.S., and his advisers understand this."
Peace talks have stalled since the early months of the conflict, with Russia occupying about 20% of Ukrainian territory and demanding recognition of its annexations, while Kyiv insists on reclaiming all its land.
