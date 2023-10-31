2 IDF soldiers killed amid heavy fighting in Gaza: This is what is happening now in Gaza





The IDF reported Tuesday that two soldiers were killed and two others were seriously wounded during clashes with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The fallen soldiers are named Staff Sgt. Roei Wolf, 20, from Ramat Gan, and Staff Sgt. Lavi Lipshitz, 20, from Modiin, who both served in the Givati Infantry Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

The IDF said that the combined force, led by ground troops, has been conducting intense battles in the Gaza Strip in recent hours. According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, these forces targeted Hamas terrorists in the northern region of the strip, successfully eliminating dozens of them. Their operations included dismantling bunkers, observation posts and rocket-launching sites, as well as seizing a substantial cache of weapons, including explosives and firearms.

In addition, ground forces have been engaged in combat with terrorists, who fired anti-tank missiles or machine guns at them during clashes. Most of the terrorists eliminated so far have been taken down in tank or aerial strikes. Additionally, these troops have coordinated with air units to efficiently target and destroy terror-related objectives and infrastructure in real time.

Inside the Gaza Strip, these forces, bolstered by combat divisions, advanced toward Gaza city overnight. The city still holds a significant population, with several hundred thousand residents remaining out of a total of 1.2 million in the city. The IDF is proceeding with caution, fully aware that every alley, street, and building could potentially be booby-trapped. Therefore, foot patrols are only conducted after thorough clearance operations involving controlled explosions.

The advance of the armored and infantry forces is being carried out under the cover of heavy artillery and aerial fire. Before every step of the ground forces, heavy fire is showered in front of them. Alongside dozens of fighter jets and armed drones that are available within a few minutes to attack for an integrated divisional battle team, the navy's missile ships are providing cover fire for the ground forces and the artillery corps are launching rockets at targets high above the troops.

IDF spokesman Brig. Gen.Daniel Hagari referred to the ground maneuver in his briefing Tuesday morning, saying that "our soldiers at this time are fighting on the battlefield with courage and valor. There are also fierce face-to-face battles, in which terrorists are strived for contact and eliminated."