Palestinian Authority and EU to operate Rafah Crossing in February

The firm consists of about 100 former elite unit members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, security measures are being prepared at the Rafah crossing, set to reopen in February, to prevent terrorists and weapons from being smuggled into Egypt.

3 View gallery Rafah Crossing into Gaza ( Photo: AFP )

EU foreign ministers agreed to redeploy a European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) mission at the Rafah Crossing in February. Under the cease-fire agreement with Hamas , 200 Palestinians —mostly wounded individuals and their escorts — will leave Gaza daily through the crossing.

EUBAM was established in 2005 as an EU civilian mission to assist the Palestinian Authority (PA) in managing Rafah. In 2007, after Hamas seized Gaza, the mission was suspended, relocating first to Ashkelon and later to Ramat Gan.

A senior EU official said Israel recently asked how the EU could help reestablish EUBAM, with the request coming from Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Foreign Ministry.

"The European force will play an important role in the cease-fire," he said. "The idea is to reopen the crossing during the first phase to allow people to leave Gaza."

3 View gallery European Union flag

Talks on redeployment involved Egypt and the U.S. "From Israel, Egypt and the U.S. perspective, the EU force is a reliable body to oversee that terrorists and weapons don't pass through," the official said.

"The EU wants to reestablish the mission to show support for the cease-fire and cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Israel wants a trustworthy partner to work with,” he added.

The Rafah crossing will reopen in February, with Palestinians vetted by Shin Bet. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement last week that these individuals will not be affiliated with the PA.

However, a senior EU official said, "The PA will provide mission personnel. European border officers from several countries will oversee operations. The crossing will be managed by PA border officers, while the IDF remains stationed around the perimeter."

Upon arrival, Palestinians will undergo security checks, including ID verification and weapons screening, before entering Egypt. The EU is expected to deploy up to 100 border officers with security arrangements in place. Most of those crossing will be wounded individuals, children and critically ill patients seeking treatment abroad.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

EUBAM has begun recruiting personnel ahead of redeployment. "There's good cooperation and mutual interest going on with Israel," the EU official said. "Israel wants a trusted presence at the crossing."

"The PA is trying to create a false impression that it controls the crossing. Under the agreement, the IDF secures the crossing, and no one passes without its supervision and prior approval from the IDF and Shin Bet,” The Prime Minister’s Office stated last week.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“The technical operation inside the crossing is handled by non-Hamas Gazans vetted by Shin Bet who have been managing essential services in Gaza since the war began. EUBAM oversees their work.

The PA’s only practical role is stamping passports, as it is the internationally recognized authority for Palestinian travel documentation. This arrangement applies to the first phase of the hostage deal and will be reviewed at a later date."