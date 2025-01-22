'If only it had come sooner': Aid trucks flood Gaza amid cease-fire, sharply cutting prices

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed that 897 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, marking the third day of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
Humanitarian aid began flowing into Gaza on Sunday, immediately after the cease-fire took effect at 11:15 a.m. That day, 630 trucks entered the Palestinian enclave. The number increased to 925 on Monday and reached 897 on Tuesday.
The UN reported these figures based on information from Israeli authorities, Arab nations involved in brokering the cease-fire—Egypt and Qatar—and the United States.
Under the cease-fire agreement, Israel is obligated to facilitate increased aid deliveries to Gaza, allowing up to 600 trucks daily during the first six weeks of the truce. Among the daily shipments are 50 trucks carrying fuel. Additionally, half of the aid trucks are designated for Gaza's northern region, the focal point of intense Israeli operations in recent months.
Data from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) showed that in December, 2,892 aid trucks entered Gaza. Much of the aid remains on the Gazan side of the border with Israel, awaiting distribution by UN agencies.
Markets in Gaza are beginning to recover, with goods returning to shelves and prices dropping. Maher Haboush, a Gaza-based blogger, shared his observations from the bustling markets: "There’s so much available now—three cans of tuna for 20 shekels. Just one used to cost 30. Thank God, everything is changing."
Mahmoud Zaki Al-Moudi, a Hamas activist from Jabaliya, posted a picture of himself with a roasted chicken and wrote, "You shared our pain, hunger and hardships. It’s your right to share our joy—we haven’t had a tray of chicken like this in ages. Come and enjoy."
Another Gaza blogger, Mahmoud Zaiter, noted the steep drop in food prices: "A kilo of apples was 50 shekels, now it’s 10. Flour was 30 shekels a kilo, now it’s 5. This is because of the cease-fire. If only it had come sooner."
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority’s statistics bureau reported an unprecedented inflation rate of 237.98% in 2024.