Russian forces 'execute' Israeli volunteer in Ukrainian army

Alexander Dubovik, an Israeli national who volunteered to fight in the Ukrainian army, was captured and "executed" by Russian forces fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian websites reported.

Dubovik was killed in combat on December 23, 2022, but his identity has only now been made public. According to reports he was injured during the battle, captured by Russian forces, and then executed.

2 View gallery Alexander Dubovik

Dubovik, 34, was born in Dnipro and later made Aliyah to Israel , married, and had two children. His parents, brother, and sisters live in Israel.

In February 2022, after war broke out in Ukraine, he returned there to volunteer for the army. "If I don't do this, how would I be able to look my children in the eyes?" he explained to his wife at the time.

His family says that "he was an amazing, open, and straightforward person. He had a strong sense of justice. He learned how to daven in Hebrew and wore a Star of David on his arm. He said he was fighting for Ukraine, for freedom, and against slavery."

In August 2022, while in combat, he recorded a short video message to his wife: "I don't know if we'll get out of here. But I want you to know - I have no regrets."