Miracle in Marrakesh: Local Jewish community remains unharmed in massive earthquake

A day and a half after the devastating earthquake in Morocco that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people, the Jewish community in Marrakesh was still on the path to recovery. Fortunately, no one from the community was harmed, but some Jewish cemeteries and the local Synagogue Salat Al Azama suffered minor damage.

In the synagogue, located in the Jewish quarter of the city, cracks appeared on some of the walls, and plaster fell off, as community leaders hoped for a swift repair before the upcoming Jewish New Year. "We will need to address the damages before the holidays and get everything in order," said Jackie Kadosh, President of the Jewish Community of Marrakesh on Sunday.

Families had spent the nights since the quake, in the square at the entrance to the Jewish quarter. At the edge of the square lies the Haliva family's home, one of the last Jewish families in the city. The house, built in 1842, suffered noticeable damage, rendering it uninhabitable.

"Thank God we are alive. God has truly performed a miracle for us," said Esther, the family's mother, tears welling up in her eyes as she grapples with where they will stay in the near future. Just recently, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Transportation Minister Miri Regev had been guests there but now, it is unsafe.

Morris (Moshe), the father of the family, a 72-year-old native of Morocco, immigrated to Israel and served in the Border Police. He then returned to Marrakesh. His mother lives in Ashdod, and since Saturday night, he has been trying to reassure her that they are safe. The family business, a fabric shop, is located beneath their home, and this morning, it remained shut. It's not inconceivable that the shop may never open again.

Right now, Morris is awaiting the city engineers who have yet to arrive, given the extensive damage in the old city. Four of their children, live in France, and some were supposed to visit them during the holidays. Morris said he knows that they won't be coming this year.

Elsewhere in the Jewish quarter, Kobi Yefrah, who supervises the Jewish Community Museum in Marrakesh, told Ynet that since the earthquake, he has been vigilant and prepared for aftershocks. "On Friday overnight, the entire house shook, I mean it really shook," Yefrah, who has been living in Marrakesh for a decade, said.

"We managed to escape, ran down all the stairs, and got outside. After we left, we realized the extent of the damage. The dust rose throughout the whole quarter. We didn't return home until the next morning when we realized there was no immediate danger. Tonight, we will be sleeping downstairs to be ready to exit after we were warned of potential aftershocks. Now, we're beginning to assess the damage."