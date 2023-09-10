Mossad Chief says 27 Iranian terror plots foiled this year

"After we proved to the world what was evident to us – that all the plots that we foiled were guided by Iran, it is time to exact a price, in a manner not yet seen," he said. "Thus far we have reached the commanders and those responsible for the terrorism but I will say now, that if any harm comes to an Israeli or a Jew, by Iranian proxies or weapons, it will lead to action directed at whoever sent the terrorists on their mission, whether it be the lowest ranking operative or the highest ranking decision maker. I mean what I say," Barnea said adding the price would be exacted from inside Iran.