Mossad Chief says 27 Iranian terror plots foiled this year

Mossad Chief David Barnea said on Sunday that the spy agency disrupted 27 attempted terror strikes by Iran, against Israelis and Jews around the world, in the past year. He said the international community should have exacted an economic price for such actions.
"After we proved to the world what was evident to us – that all the plots that we foiled were guided by Iran, it is time to exact a price, in a manner not yet seen," he said. "Thus far we have reached the commanders and those responsible for the terrorism but I will say now, that if any harm comes to an Israeli or a Jew, by Iranian proxies or weapons, it will lead to action directed at whoever sent the terrorists on their mission, whether it be the lowest ranking operative or the highest ranking decision maker. I mean what I say," Barnea said adding the price would be exacted from inside Iran.
Barnea, who spoke at the annual conference of The International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University, said there was a growing concern among Israeli officials, that Russia might supply Iran with advanced weapons that the Islamic Republic does not currently possess and which could present a threat to Israel. The spy chief said Iran was exhibiting an increased confidence, which he attributed to the potential of Russian aid.
"The regime was assessing the response by the international community to its acts of terror and will therefore continue to carry them out unless it will be made to pay dearly. Terror is the goal of the Iranian leadership," he said. "The regime has no more option for deniability or immunity," Barnea said. "Our message is clear. We will direct our response to the leadership for this state-sponsored terrorism."