Night-time operation under Hezbollah's nose: How Israel captured an Iranian spy in Syria

The Israeli defense establishment disclosed on Sunday evening the capture of Ali Soleiman al-Assi , an Iranian operative, in Syrian territory near Quneitra, first to Saudi Arabia and shortly thereafter to Israel. This disclosure aims to exert pressure on the Iranian Revolutionary Guards amid the threat of a potential Iranian offensive against Israel.

Iranian operative abducted by Israeli troops in Syria ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to IDF reports, al-Assi revealed during his interrogation by Unit 504 of the Intelligence Corps the operational methodologies employed by Iranian entities on the Golan Heights front. The IDF prominently featured interrogation footage with his face clearly visible, affirming that he remains in Israeli custody. Al-Assi, a Syrian national, allegedly gathered intelligence in the Golan region prior to his apprehension, which effectively thwarted a prospective attack against Israeli interests in the area. This revelation coincides with another recent IDF operation in northern Lebanon, where Shayetet 13 commandos swiftly captured a Hezbollah operative, identified as a maritime knowledge hub for the terrorist organization.

Details of al-Assi's capture, obtained by Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth, reveal that an Egoz Unit team conducted a covert nighttime raid on his residence near Quneitra several months ago. During the operation, his family was present in the building. The Egoz Unit, known for executing numerous covert operations beyond Israel's northern border in Syria and Lebanon in recent years, both before and after the war, prepared meticulously to prevent any noise or disturbance from family members that might betray their presence in the village.

Apprehending the operative lasted mere minutes from the moment the perimeter was secured. Sources indicate that armed Hezbollah operatives and Syrian army personnel were in proximity but remained unaware of the unfolding operation, aided by simultaneous diversion and deception tactics. Egoz operatives stealthily crossed the border and extracted their target from his bed under the cover of night. He was unable to resist or use his personal weapon, which was confiscated.

A Unit 504 investigator, tasked with verifying al-Assi's identity at the scene, joined the elite commando brigade's force. The suspect was spirited back to Israel with the operatives, employing both vehicular and on-foot maneuvers, without encountering danger. The force was discovered only nearing the border, a scenario anticipated and accounted for in the operational plan. Despite several delays, the operatives were prepared, executing their mission comprehensively.

2 View gallery Ali Soleiman al-Assi during his interrogation ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The operative was quite surprised when we arrived and roused him," according to the IDF. "This team has faced at least 10 close-quarters encounters with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, accruing significant confidence and experience, although this operation entailed a quiet and covert infiltration." Al-Assi was informed of his captors' identity only after crossing into Israeli territory.

The Egoz force had meticulously monitored him, analyzing his behavior in the weeks preceding the operation, gathering important preliminary intelligence. The mission was supported by remotely operated aircraft from the Israeli Air Force for surveillance and potential strikes, alongside special drones and a reserve force poised to extract the operatives should complications arise. Despite its proximity to the Israeli side, Hezbollah has attempted in recent years to establish terrorist infrastructures in the operation area, repeatedly thwarted by Division 210 forces responsible for the Golan sector, including preemptive strikes throughout the past year.

On Sunday evening, IDF spokesperson announced the operation was conducted in recent months during a cross-border night incursion into Syria by Egoz Unit operatives with Unit 504 field investigators, under Division 210's command and intelligence guidance.

The IDF confirmed that the detainee, Ali Soleiman al-Assi, a Syrian national residing in the Saida area of southern Syria, operated under Iranian direction, engaged in intelligence gathering on IDF troops in the border region for future terrorist activities. Al-Assi was under stringent surveillance by Israeli forces and is currently under interrogation by Unit 504 and security forces in Israel.

During his interrogation, al-Assi recounted a meeting with one of his recruiters: "We sat on the fence, he glanced around and told me - your area is good, strategic. We can leverage it."

2 View gallery Egoz special forces in Lebanon ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

He claimed to understand the individual was linked to Iran and received an offer to collaborate with them: "He told me, you need to work with us. Just to observe the borders. He claimed to be from military intelligence, but in fact, Iran is behind them, as I understood he belongs to Iran. Even Iran does not operate openly; there's a military intelligence cover."

According to him, the recruiter expressed interest in the border area with Israel and troop movements: "Once we informed him there was a tank yesterday at such a time, a patrol passed at such a time."

The IDF spokesperson said in a statement that: "The operation by IDF troops to detain al-Assi prevented a future attack and led to the exposure of the operational methods of Iranian terror networks located near the Golan Heights. Al-Assi was transferred for further investigation to Unit 504 and other security forces. The IDF will continue to operate to defend the sovereignty of the State of Israel and will not allow Iranian proxies in southern Syria to operate and threaten Israeli civilians."

