IDF detonates 400 tons of explosives in Hezbollah bunker, rocking northern Israel

The IDF on Saturday detonated approximately 400 metric tons of explosives to destroy a major underground Hezbollah facility in Lebanon, reportedly built over the past 15 years.
The site, said to be the largest underground Hezbollah base neutralized by Israel to date, was operated by the terrorist group's elite Radwan Force and contained dozens of rooms and armories designed to support as many as two battalions consisting of hundreds of fighters, the IDF said.
According to the military, the complex was over 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) long and equipped for extended stays with beds, food, storage units, anti-tank missiles, rockets, RPGs, mines and explosive devices.
Forces from the 98th Division, the elite combat engineering Yahalom Unit and other specialized IDF units carried out the operation. At least two Hezbollah operatives were killed, while others reportedly escaped through a tunnel exit leading into the mountainside.
The powerful blast triggered minor tremors, measured at a magnitude of 4.5 in northern Israel's Galilee region. To ensure safety during the explosion, Israeli troops were instructed to move about a mile from the blast zone.
