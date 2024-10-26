IDF detonates 400 tons of explosives in Hezbollah bunker, rocking northern Israel

The IDF on Saturday detonated approximately 400 metric tons of explosives to destroy a major underground Hezbollah facility in Lebanon, reportedly built over the past 15 years.

