In the early hours of Saturday, shortly after a sequence of strikes in Iran by the Israeli Air Force , an unusual flurry of earthquake warnings jolted residents across dozens of locales in the Golan Heights, Haifa, and surrounding communities. People recounted receiving urgent messages on their mobile devices, with some in Haifa noting alerts instructing them to reach safety within a mere minute.

This wave of alerts wasn't due to natural tectonic shifts but rather the result of a significant, controlled blast in Lebanon. The Geological Survey of Israel clarified, "The earthquake warnings were set off by a considerable, controlled explosion that took place this morning in the north. Our alert system mistook the explosion for seismic activity, hence the widespread notifications."

IDF spokesperson reassured the public, stating unequivocally that this was not a security breach. "In recent minutes, explosive sounds have echoed across northern Israel, a byproduct of IDF operations in southern Lebanon. There is no cause for security concerns," the statement read.

Golan Regional Council informed its residents, "Israeli forces neutralized an enemy compound, and following the detonation of a vast amount of explosives in Lebanon, earthquake alerts were activated across wide areas of the country. No changes in safety guidelines are necessary."

A Haifa local shared with Ynet, "My phone warned of an earthquake, but nothing happened. We all went outside as instructed, yet no quake occurred." Another resident remarked, "We've grown accustomed to waking up at 7 AM to missile alerts. Suddenly, an earthquake alert blared from the app. It was terrifying."

The alerts sparked anxiety among residents, given the longstanding belief that a major earthquake is due in Israel. It is generally thought that Israel experiences a significant quake roughly every century, with the last one striking 96 years ago.

In 2012, Israel felt one of its strongest earthquakes in two decades. With a magnitude of 5.3, its epicenter lay southeast of Cyprus, and tremors were felt across northern, central, and eastern parts of Israel.

Only two instances have seen stronger quakes in the vicinity, both with epicenters further away from Israel. In 1995, a 6.2 magnitude quake shook the Red Sea, about 90 miles south of Eilat, causing road cracks in the city. Last year, a 5.9 magnitude tremor originating from Crete was felt in Israel and neighboring countries.

A somewhat less powerful quake occurred in 2008, registering at 5.3 magnitude. Its epicenter was near Tyre in Lebanon, yet it was distinctly felt throughout most of Israel.

The last earthquake to cause tangible damage in Israel struck eight years ago. In February 2004, a 5.1 magnitude quake shook the Dead Sea region, leading to partial collapses of several buildings and an evacuation of the government complex.

These moderate-intensity tremors have so far spared the population from casualties, but a slightly stronger quake could alter this reality dramatically. In 1956, around 150 people perished in a quake in Mount Shouf, Lebanon. The 1927 quake, with a magnitude of 6.2, wreaked havoc and claimed numerous lives in what was then a sparsely populated region. More than 300 people were killed in what was then Palestine, and about a thousand homes were destroyed. Cities like Nablus, Tiberias, Ramla, and Lod faced prolonged rehabilitation.

In the 19th century, the most devastating earthquake struck in 1837. Thousands perished in Safed alone, Tiberias’s city walls crumbled, and massive waves battered the shores of the Sea of Galilee. The tremors also impacted Jericho and Jaffa, not sparing the northern regions alone.

The belief that a significant quake hits Israel approximately every 100 years is supported by historical events. Nearly a century prior, in 1759, a colossal quake struck, killing thousands in Lebanon and affecting Tiberias and Acre. Estimates from that time suggest around 200 fatalities occurred in Safed.

