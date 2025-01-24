Trump says he hopes to solve Iran issue without an Israeli strike

It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step

Iran will hopefully make a deal but if they don't make a deal that's ok too.

President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that "it would be nice," to solve the problems with Iran without an Israeli attack on its military instillations. " It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step," he told reporters in the White House while signing executive orders.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Ali Khamenei ( Photo: AP, Shutterstock, AFP )

Trump speaks to reporters on Iran, Hostage deal ( REUTERS )





Trump also said that the cease-fire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza should hold. " “but if it doesn’t there will be a lot of problems,” Trump warned.

Earlier on Thursday, British Financial Times reported that the president would appoint Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff , to be responsible for handling Washington's diplomacy with Iran, quoting sources familiar with the details. According to the paper, the move indicates that Trump was willing to consider a diplomatic solution before increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic.

2 View gallery Donald Trum and Steve Witkoff ( Photo: Carlos Barriav/Reuters )

A former senior Israeli official told the newspaper that "I don't see the administration using force at the beginning of their term before at least trying to exhaust other means. This does not fit with the approach that war started with Biden and he's going to end them."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Trump was asked about the possible appointment and direct talks with the Iranian regime but did not confirm the report. He said he planned to use Witkoff who had done a "wonderful job" and go on well with people. He added that without Witkoff, the Israel – Hamas deal would not have been reached after the Biden administration had failed to secure it for a year and a half.



