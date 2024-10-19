Sirens warn of drone strike in central Israel, drone crashes in Caesarea

Haifa, its surrounding areas and central Israel came under attack on Saturday after an explosion was heard in the affluent community of Caesarea, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence is located when an attack drone crashed into a building. No injuries were reported, and security and emergency teams were dispatched to ensure there was no danger from shrapnel or explosives.

Drone infiltrations and rocket attacks began in the early morning hours targeting Tiberias and surrounding areas. Rockets were seen falling in to the Sea of Galilee, causing no injuries.

2 View gallery Emergency teams in Caesarea after hostile drone crash ( Photo: Social Media )

The incident came shortly after sirens were activated in the Haifa Bay area, warning of an infiltration of hostile drones. Earlier still, sirens in the Emek Hefer region nearby warned of a hostile aircraft which the military then said was the result of a false alarm.

2 View gallery Drone crashes in Caesarea ( Photo: Social media )

In Tel Aviv and areas to the north of the city, sirens were also heard, warning of a drone strike although no explosions were heard there.

"During the past hour, three UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement. "One additional UAV hit a structure in the area of Caesarea. No injuries were reported. During the incident, sirens were activated in the Glilot military base. The presence of additional hostile aircraft in the area has been ruled out."

The military also said a projectile crossed the border from Lebanon and fell in an open area in the Haifa Bay region. There too, no injuries were reported.





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: