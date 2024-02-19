IDF reveals video of Bibas family on southern Gaza street, on day of kidnapping





Video shows Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, apparently in southern Gaza, in the first days after their abduction. ( צילום: דובר צ"ל )









The IDF made public a security video in which Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, are seen, apparently in southern Gaza, on the day of their abduction, October 7. In the video, the three are seen alive, but it is unclear what their condition is now, 136 days after the abduction. The military first showed the video to the family and received consent to make it public.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari presented the video fo Shiri Bibas, and Kfir and Ariel, wrapped in a blanket, as they were led by the kidnappers in Khan Younis. "Ariel's little head sticks out through the blanket, and you can't see Kfir," Hagari said at the beginning of his remarks.





3 View gallery Shiri Bibas and her two children, Kfir and Ariel, are wrapped in a blanket on a street in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





3 View gallery Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir

The video was recovered from a street camera in Khan Younis and was taken at about 10 a.m., according to Hagari.

"Hamas has all the details and is the address for all the hostages. We are concerned about their fate and we are very worried. When we are sure, we will inform the family first," Hagari said.

Members of the Bibas family responded to the public broadcast of the videos. "These videos tear at our hearts. To see Shiri, Yarden, Ariel and Kfir kidnapped from their home in Nir Oz to this hell is unbearable and inhumane. Kidnapping children is a crime against humanity and a war crime. Ariel and Kfir are victims of monstrous evil. Our entire family became hostages along with all the abductees," they said in a statement.

"We make a desperate call to all the decision-makers in Israel and the world who are involved in the negotiations - bring them back home now. Make it clear to Hamas that kidnapping children is out of bounds. Make these children a first priority in any deal. We want to thank the public in Israel and around the world for supporting us and we want to continue in the fight for their return home," the family also said.

Hamas claimed at the end of November that Shiri and her two children were dead. The terrorist organization has not published any proof of this, and Israel has not signaled that there is any indication of this. Among other things, it is claimed that they were held by another organization. Later, Hamas even published a video of husband and father Jordan from captivity , after allegedly being informed of their death.

3 View gallery Video of the Bibas family being wrapped in a blanket on a street in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF spokesman responded then to the harsh video and the terrorist organization's claims, saying that "the Hamas terrorist organization continues to behave in a cruel and inhumane manner. The IDF is examining the reliability of the information." Following the announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the family members that the matter is under investigation and that they will be informed of any information on the matter.

Jimmy Miller, a Bibas relative, said that "this video has not changed anything, it does not indicate anything new. All in all, photographs from the first days - it does not give an indication of anything. We are hoping that they will return to us as soon as possible and that the government will do everything it can."

"These two children and their parents were supposed to be released in the first exchange, and if they were not released then, the minimum would have been for them to be released in a humanitarian step. We provide humanitarian aid to the other side endlessly - they get everything they need from A to Z and we get nothing. We are already expecting everything, and hoping for the best."