IDF strikes Hezbollah missiles threatening navy, Haifa port

The IDF on Saturday struck targets in Beirut's Dahieh, Hezbollah's stronghold, targeting a missile storage facility, housing guided missiles belonging to the terror group's covert shore-to-sea unit, a specialized, highly trained force made up of dozens of operatives involved in smuggling and operating the missile array.

The missiles that were destroyed in the strike were meant to endanger Israel's military and civilian maritime routs and was responsible for attacking an Israeli naval vessel during the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

The unit had at its disposal Iranian-made C-704 and C-82 missiles with a range of 120 and 180 kilometers. (74.5 and 112 miles) e Khadr missiles with a range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles.)

The missiles were stored in a densely populated area near schools and mosques making an attack on them difficult. The Hezbollah unit worked in collaboration with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) but its members mostly operated independently.

In the strikes overnight, the IDF targeted six Hezbollah missile assets where production and storage of the missiles were built in underground facilities below high-rise apartment blocks. Images released by the IDF showed mass explosions caused by the munitions in the location. the IDF said the operation was carried out to ensure the safety of vessels along Israel's coastline and to protect the Haifa Port from attack.

The military did not refer to the advanced Russian-made cruise missiles it believes are in Hezbollah's arsenal with a range of over 300 kilometers (186 miles) but said the terror group still possessed advanced capabilities.