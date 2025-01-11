Hind RIjab Foundation member barred from pro-Palestine conference

The European Palestinian Network (EPN) on Friday canceled the participation of the representative of the Hind Rijab Foundation (HRF) in the first joint conference in Denmark, following Israeli pressure and the refusal of other participant to sit in the same panel with HRF's representative Haroon Raza, a Netherlands-based lawyer.

According to the organizers the conference will gather experts, organizations, inspiring and influential personalities, and individuals from all over Europe. with the aim "to share and broaden our knowledge and to strengthen European civil, intellectual, and professional unity around freedom, rights, and justice for Palestine."

HRF, which has been hunting IDF soldiers around the world and lodging legal complaints against them for alleged war crimes said in a post that Mr. Raza had already traveled to Copenhagen for the conference.

The HRF blamed Israel's "lies" in a post on X. "Information disseminated in the Israeli press, falsely linking us to resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine. Some invitees refused to share a panel with the HRF. So the organization decided to cancel Mr. Raza," the post read.

"We deeply regret this outcome and wish to emphasize that the Hind Rajab Foundation is an independent organization, legally recognized under Belgian law. While our officials and volunteers are entitled to their personal views, our sole mission remains the pursuit of justice and accountability for the victims and perpetrators of this ongoing genocide." The groups said that in future, it would "decline all invitations to participate in events or conferences."

Earlier, Ynet reported the HRF lodged complaints of war crimes against an IDF soldier who was visiting Sweden , in Denmark, Finland and Norway, in an effort to prevent him from leaving before legal action could be taken against him.

Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry published a report identifying the founders of the fund - Dyab Abou Jahjah and Karim Hassoun, who are both natives of Lebanon and are currently residing in Belgium.