IDF thwarts possible strike on offshore gas rig

Military releases images of an attack drone intercepted after it enters Israeli economic waters from the north; Houthi rebels also threatened to strike gas drilling and other Israeli energy installations after July Hudeidah port attack  

Yoav Zitun|
The downing of a drone targeting Israel's gas rig

The IDF said on Monday that its aerial defenses shot down an attack drone that entered Israel's economic waters from the north, believed to have been targeting and offshore natural gas rig.
The suspected attempt to attack Israel's natural gas infrastructure came days after the IDF assassinated Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah and many of his senior commanders in a strike on the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.
IDF shoots down an attack drone thought to target an offshore natural gas rig IDF shoots down an attack drone thought to target an offshore natural gas rig
IDF shoots down an attack drone thought to target an offshore natural gas rig
(Photo: Screenshot)
The terror group on Monday confirmed the death of one more of its senior officials, Ali Karki, who was with Nasrallah in the command bunker that was bombed.
Hezbollah had reportedly made numerous attempts to target offshore drilling for natural gas since the war began, most recently last week.
In July, a naval vessel, in cooperation with the Air Force, successfully intercepted an unmanned aircraft entering the economic waters from Lebanon.
ארכיון 2021 אסדה קידוח גז לוויתןארכיון 2021 אסדה קידוח גז לוויתן
The Leviathan gas rig off the coast of Israel
(Photo: AFP)
Houthi rebels in Yemen also said they planned to retaliate against Israel for its July attack on the port of Hodeidah, by attacking Israel's natural gas rigs in the Mediterranean and other energy facilities, the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported.
