Nasrallah dead, IDF says

Military says it can confirm that the Hezbollah leader was eliminated in the attack on the terror group's central command bunker in Beirut

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF said on Saturday that it can confirm the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the strike on Beirut on Friday.
"Following precise intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security establishment, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut," the military said in a statement.
Hassan Nasrallah
(Photo: Hussein Malla / AP)
"The strike was conducted while Hezbollah’s senior chain of command was operating from the headquarters and advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel."
The announcement went on to say Nasrallah was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities.
Aftemath of the IDF strike that killed Hassan Nasrallah
(Photo: Ibrahim Amro/ AFP)
"He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organization," the military said. "The IDF will continue operating against anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the State of Israel and its people."
