Nasrallah dead, IDF says

The IDF said on Saturday that it can confirm the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the

"Following precise intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security establishment, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut," the military said in a statement.

"The strike was conducted while Hezbollah’s senior chain of command was operating from the headquarters and advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel."

The announcement went on to say Nasrallah was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities.

