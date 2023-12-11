6 rockets fired from Lebanon intercepted over Galilee; 4 more soldiers killed in Gaza war









Three more soldiers have been killed in battle in the Gaza Strip and another soldier was killed in a military car accident, the Israel Defense Forces announced early Monday morning. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Gideon Ilani, 35, of Asa’el, who served in the 55th Paratroopers Brigade, fell in battle in Gaza; Sgt. Maj. (res.) Etay Perry, 36, of Modiin, who served the Kiryati Brigade’s 8111st Battalion, was killed in battle in southern Gaza; Maj. (res.) Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba, who served in the Kiryati Brigade’s 8111st Battalion, fell in battle in southern Gaza; Maj. Gal Becher, 34, from Oranit, who served in the Northern Command’s 36th Division, was killed in a military traffic collision in southern Israel. In addition, a reserve fighter in the 8111 Battalion, 5th Brigade, was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

So far, 101 soldiers have died in the Gaza ground operation.

5 View gallery Killed in Gaza war: Sgt. Maj. (res.) Gideon Ilani, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Etay Perry, Maj. (res.) Eviatar Cohen, Maj. Gal Becher

Members of the United Nations Security Council are expected to make a controversial visit to the Egyptian side of the Rafah Crossing Monday to get a first-hand impression of the difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza and the UN's aid activities for the residents of the Gaza Strip, Ynet has learned. The visit, in which 16 U.N. ambassadors and deputy ambassadors are expected to participate, was initiated by the United Arab Emirates, which serves on the council as the representative of the Arab League, and was organized without any coordination with Israel.

"The biased visit of the Security Council is a new low that proves that the council only cares about the residents of Gaza and completely ignores the residents of the south and the abductees," Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, said in response. "The distorted visit eliminates all legitimacy for the council's decisions regarding the war in Gaza. It's a disgrace."

5 View gallery Interceptions of rockets fired fromLebanon above the Galile ( Photo: Koby Lasri )

Rocket launches detected from Lebanese territory toward Israeli territory triggered rocket alert sirens in several communities near the northern border on Monday morning. Six of the launches were intercepted by air defense systems. IDF forces are attacking the sources of the fire with artillery. According to reports in Lebanon, the IDF attacked in several areas in the south of the country.

In a briefing for the British newspaper Daily Mail published on Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that "Hamas underestimated the value of Israel's retaliatory action" after the October 7 massacre.

5 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets families of hostages held in Gaza ( Photo: Ariel Harmoni/Defense Ministry )

"It is difficult to lead democracies to fight wars, but once we are in one we are much stronger because we are fighting to protect our values," Gallant said. "In the north of the Gaza Strip, Hamas is suffering huge losses and we are achieving our military goals. Hamas terrorists have two options: die or surrender."

Gallant said that Hamas is benefiting from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the claims made by the residents of the Gaza Strip toward the terrorist organization recently should be a warning sign to Britain and the world about its true nature. "Hamas' propaganda affects universities and protests, and money pours in that activates terrorist networks around the world, Gallant said. He added that Israel is fighting "on the front line of the free world against terrorism."

Online search giant Google on Monday morning published the list of the most searched terms for 2023 in 60 countries. In Israel, concepts related to the Swords of Iron war received the most searches this year, with the top two being "home front command" and "color red" followed by "obtaining a gun license." IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, who has become a familiar figure in every home in Israel following the start of the war, came in sixth place in the war category, and in fourth place on the list of the most searched people.

5 View gallery IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit Israel, his first visit since the outbreak of the war. Sullivan will meet with senior officials in Jerusalem to discuss, among other things, increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday. The move comes after the U.S. vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

The meeting of the political-security cabinet ended early on Monday morning, and in the end there was no vote on the issue of allowing Palestinian workers from the West Bank back into the country. This, according to participants in the debate, is because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not have a majority for this due to opposition from ministers. The security establishment, the IDF, the Shin Bet and the coordinator of government operations supported increasing the number of West Bank Palestinian workers, but the police opposed. It was agreed that various solutions would be examined, with an emphasis on increasing the number of foreign workers in the economy. In addition, Netanyahu removed from the agenda the issue of transferring funds to the Palestinian Authority.

5 View gallery Sara Netanyahu meets with IDF outpost observer Ori Megidish, who was rescued from Hamas captivity by IDF forces

The Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu met on Sunday in Kiryat Gat with IDF outpost observer Ori Megidish, who was rescued from Hamas captivity by IDF forces. Ori told Mrs. Netanyahu that her physical and mental health were excellent, that the state is closely involved, and that she already aspires to return to full military service.