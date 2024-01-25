Jordan restaurant opens under the name October 7

A new Jordanian restaurant was given the offensive name October 7, with a nod to the Hamas massacre that killed over 1,200 Israelis, wounded thousands more and ended with the obduction of hundreds of hostages to Gaza.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The new eatery's launch on Jordan's shores of the Dead Sea was posted on X by Dima Tahboub, a member of Jordan's Islamist movement and politician. and quickly prompted angry reactions among Israelis and their supporters.

2 View gallery New Jordanian restaurant named October 7

Israeli Jordanian ties have become increasingly strained after the outbreak of the war. Bilateral meetings that had been held as a practice to deal with matters of interest to both countries have been suspended.

والله الكركية مالهم حل..، تم افتتاح مطعم 7 أكتوبر في المزار الجنوبي ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼😁 pic.twitter.com/S0KF4G2E08 — DIMA TAHBOUB (@DTABOUB) January 24, 2024

Soon after Israel's ground offensive began, Jordanian Queen Rania accused the world of a double standard giving Israel a pass in its war in Gaza. In an interview to CNN in October, she cast doubt whether the atrocities were ever committed by Hamas terrorists in the attack on Gaza border communities in Israel.

2 View gallery Jordanian Queen Rania in an interview with CNN in October ( Photo: Screenshot )

"The U.S. president said he had evidence, that he had seen evidence that children's heads had been decapitated, only to retract it later because the IDF said there was no proof of this. This is confirmation bias," claimed the queen, who is of Palestinian origin.

والله الكركية مالهم حل..، تم افتتاح مطعم 7 أكتوبر في المزار الجنوبي ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼😁 pic.twitter.com/S0KF4G2E08 — DIMA TAHBOUB (@DTABOUB) January 24, 2024

She later rejected claims that criticism of Israel was antisemitic.