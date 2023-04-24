Foreign Minister clears Jordan from responsibility over smuggler MP

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that Jordan was not involved in the alleged gun smuggling plot that led to the arrest if a member of the Jordanian parliament.

"This is a serious matter that is being investigated by security officials, Cohen said. It involves the smuggling of a large number of weapons and is a criminal act," he said.

Imad Al-Adwan, a Jordanian member of the Parliament was arrested on Saturday after some 200 handguns, assault rifles and gold were found in his bags at the King Hussein border crossing. He was taken for question by the Shin Bet.

Cohen relieved Jordan of any responsibility, in the hope of averting a diplomatic crisis with Israel's neighbor to the east and described the smuggling as a criminal act.

The minister said Al Adwan must be brought to justice but would not say whether Israel would make any demands of the Hashemite Kingdom to prosecute him, once he is returned to their hands.

"It is up to the security services who are responsible for the handling of this matter," Cohen said.

We believe he must be brought to justice.

Al Adwan's brother said on Monday, that he is confident the Jordanian government will be successful in bringing his brother home but was concerned that "haters would reach him or some would use him for their personal goals."

He claimed that his brother was unable to use his diplomatic immunity because he was not entitled to it under the Vienna Accords. Jordanian officials said Israel would facilitate a meeting with the detained parliamentarian, for the Jordanian ambassador later in the day.

Security sources said the incident is highly sensitive because it is an attempt to smuggle a substantial number of weapons by a member of parliament but on the other hand, Israel has no interest in a crisis with Jordan.