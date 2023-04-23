Israel detains Jordanian MP for alleged arms smuggling, Jordanian media reports

Imad Al-Adwan was arrested at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing from Jordan, after allegedly attempting to smuggle 200 handguns and assault rifles including m-16s, as well as gold, inside three bags, and planned to deliver them to the West Bank.

Imad Al-Adwan was arrested at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing from Jordan, after allegedly attempting to smuggle 200 handguns and assault rifles including m-16s, as well as gold, inside three bags, and planned to deliver them to the West Bank.

According to the report, the arrest was made on Saturday, and Al-Adwan was transferred for interrogation by Shin Bet. Israel has not responded officially to the report but sources with knowledge of the matter say this is a "very disturbing event because it involves a large number of firearms smuggled by a diplomat but added that Israel wants to avoid any crisis with their neighbor to the east.

