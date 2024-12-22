Jerusalem residents charged with spying for Hezbollah

The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment Sunday against two Jerusalem residents, Abed Al-Salam, 33, and Taar Asili, 35, alleging they collaborated with a Hezbollah operative and provided sensitive information to the terrorist organization during the war. One of the defendants also faces charges of attempting to carry a weapon without a permit.

The indictment claims the two men made contact with a woman identified as Dania through a WhatsApp group. Despite learning she was a Hezbollah operative, they continued sharing information with her. Al-Salam allegedly sent her photographs of the Caesarea area at her request, while Asili provided news articles about Israel and its security situation.

Shin Bet and police raid and arrest Artyom Zolotarev for allegedly spying for Iran

The indictment further details that the men were instructed to establish contact with a senior Hezbollah intelligence figure known as “Al-Hajj.” Asili reportedly purchased a new SIM card for this purpose but refused a request to take photographs near the northern town of Metula which lies on the Lebanese border. Additionally, Al-Salam is accused of being photographed holding a weapon during a visit to Jenin in the West Bank, with the weapon belonging to a local individual identified as “Abu Kharb.”

Both men are charged with contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy. Al-Salam faces an additional charge for attempting to carry a weapon without a permit. Prosecutors have requested their detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

The case is one of several recent espionage incidents involving foreign operatives, many linked to Iran, attempting to undermine Israel’s security.

Last week, authorities revealed the arrest of Ardler (Israel) Amoyal, 23, from Jerusalem, who is suspected of contacting Iranian intelligence agents and completing security-related assignments in exchange for payment.

Earlier this month, Artyom Zolotarev, 33, of Nof HaGalil, was arrested on suspicion of working for Iranian intelligence. His alleged tasks included arson and spraying graffiti, and his arrest came during a joint operation by Shin Bet and police.

In October, seven Israelis of Azerbaijani descent were accused of maintaining contact with Iranian operatives over two years. Some allegedly provided intelligence on military bases that were later targeted by Iranian missile strikes and trailed a senior Israeli official in a potential assassination plot.

During his interrogation, he reportedly said, “I don’t know what would have happened if they had offered me money—a million dollars—and what I would have done. We’re only human.”