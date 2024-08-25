2 Terrorist shot, killed in attempted West Bank ramming attack

The IDF said two terrorist were killed after he attempted a ramming attack near the West Bank city of Ariel on Sunday evening. A 39-year-old man was lightly hurt, and a 68-year-old woman suffered from shock.
According to the military, the Palestinian assailants drove their car into oncoming traffic and attempted to ram into a military post at the entrance to Ariel. They crashed into several cars before being shot and killed.
Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency teams transferred the injured man and the woman to hospital in Israel, for care.
The military said its forces were spread in the area conducting searches and maintaining security.