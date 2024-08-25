2 Terrorist shot, killed in attempted West Bank ramming attack

The IDF said two terrorist were killed after he attempted a ramming attack near the West Bank city of Ariel on Sunday evening. A 39-year-old man was lightly hurt, and a 68-year-old woman suffered from shock.

