IDF commandeers underground Hamas HQ, retrieving bodies of five slain soldiers and hostages

The IDF successfully completed an operation to dismantle and destroy the northern underground headquarters of Hamas in Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip. During the operation, documentation from a network of giant tunnels was revealed, and the bodies of Eden Zacharia, Elia Toledano, Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, Sgt. Ron Sherman, and Corporal Nick Baizer were retrieved.

The IDF on Sunday released dramatic footage showing soldiers rappelling down into the network of tunnels, as well as the explosion of the terrorist organization's underground headquarters in the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the IDF has reported the discovery of a complex network of tunnels during their recent operation. These tunnels were found to have two subterranean levels, with the first being around 33 feet deep and the second level extending significantly deeper. The network has served multiple purposes for Hamas, including combat management and the movement of terrorists. In the deeper sections of the tunnels, they recovered weapons, infrastructure for weapon production and emergency rooms that were equipped with facilities such as toilets, A/C units and even a water bar.

The recently dismantled Hamas divisional headquarters in the Gaza Strip is one of the largest of its kind. Spanning over half a square mile underground, it served as a significant operational hub for the organization. Following the successful rescue of the five hostages from the network, their bodies were sent for pathological examinations. IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated the army intends to provide the families with information regarding the circumstances of their loved ones' demise.

In order to destroy the underground headquarters, the IDF used 13 tons of explosive material.

Earlier in the conflict, the commander of Hamas' northern division, Ahmed Randor, was killed in near the tunnel. Additionally, during the extensive operation to locate the tunnel network, two reservists, Gal Eizenkot, son of Cabinet Minister Gadi Eizenkot, and Eyal Berkovich, fell.

The extensive network of tunnels discovered by the IDF was intricately connected to a shaft that extended all the way to the residence of Hamas' northern division commander. The underground network, as per the IDF's report, also passed beneath the premises of a school and the Indonesian hospital. The successful retrieval of the hostages' bodies was made possible with the invaluable assistance of the Military Intelligence Directorate.

Under the leadership of the 551st Brigade combat team, IDF forces gained control over the Jabaliya camp. The operation involved intense battles, resulting in the elimination of over 200 terrorists. These operations have involved intricate scenarios, with terrorists engaging in gunfire surrounded by civilians who had surrendered while waving white flags.

The army has revealed an unsettling incident that took place at the UNRWA hideout, previously used by the terrorists, where Hamas executed a Gazan citizen and targeted a fleeing family. The reserve Paratroopers Brigade, which pressed forward with its operations, demolished 100 houses serving as observation and firing points in communities located in northern Gaza. The brigade suffered the loss of 15 soldiers, with three casualties occurring on October 7.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF forces have successfully demolished the underground headquarters as part of the extensive investigation into the vast network of tunnels. The destruction of the headquarters in Jabaliya is a crucial element in the ongoing endeavor to neutralize Hamas's tunnel infrastructure and disrupt its senior commanders and strategic capabilities, according to the IDF. This ongoing effort is now being extended to Khan Younis and the southern region of the Gaza Strip, ensuring continuous action against the tunnel network.

IDF Engineering and Intelligence officers have expressed their satisfaction at recovering the bodies of the hostages and soldiers, saying the IDF's approach of leaving no man behind, must always be adhered to.

"It is a supreme value to bring our people to a proper burial in the Land of Israel," said Lt. Col. N., the commander of a squadron in the Yahalom unit, after bringing back the bodies of Dado and Zacharia.