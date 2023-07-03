Bill requiring diplomats to pledge loyalty to Israel as Jewish, democratic state passes committee

The Knesset’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a proposed law by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen , which requires anyone appointed by the government to a diplomatic or consular position abroad to pledge loyalty to Israel.

The envoys will have to state, according to the legislation, that "I pledge loyalty to the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

According to the proposed law, which received the support of committee members on Sunday, the declaration will be made in front of the foreign minister or before an authorized state employee. This is in addition to the existing requirements regarding all state employees.

The draft of the proposed law explains that the loyalty pledge is necessary "given the fact that the head of a diplomatic or consular mission is the official and senior representative of the government in a foreign country, and is representing by virtue of his position the state and government abroad."