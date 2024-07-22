Rescued hostage Noa Argamani pays tribute to friends killed at Nova festival

Only after she was rescued from captivity was Noa Argamani informed about the death of her friends from the Nova music festival, Lior Tkach and Evgeni Postel; 'You were an integral part of my life. I will always remember you as the happy people you are, with a huge smile and a big heart,' she wrote in an Instagram story  

Yael Ciechanover|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
October 7
Instagram
Noa Argamani
Nova music festival
Noa Argamani, 25, who was abducted from the Nova music festival at Kibbutz Reim on October 7 and rescued in "Operation Arnon" on June 8, paid tribute Sunday evening to her friends Lior Tkach and Evgeni Postel, who were murdered at the Nova party.
"My friends, my partners for life, for parties, for laughs, for better or for worse," she wrote in an Instagram story.
"It is true that you were murdered on October 7, but I only learned about it eight months later, after I was rescued. How can I return to reality when I know that you are not part of it? You were an inseparable part of my life, each of you in your own way. That party we went to together turned into such a terrible tragedy," she also wrote.
1 View gallery
נועה ארגמני ספדה לחבריה בסטורי באינסטגרםנועה ארגמני ספדה לחבריה בסטורי באינסטגרם
Noa Argamani's Instagram post in tribute to her friends killed at the Nova music festival
"I will always remember you as the happy people you are, with a huge smile and a big heart. Thank you for all the moments you gave me together with you. For all the experiences, for Friday night dinners, for parties, for life lessons and even for private lessons in university courses. I love you a lot. "
Argamani was released early last month, in a complex operation by the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, which operated in the heart of Nusseirat in central Gaza. Hostages Almog Meir Jan,21; Shlomi Ziv, 40; and Andrey Kozlov,27, also were rescued in the operation, in which Yamam officer Arnon Zamora was killed. After she returned, she was informed that her partner Avinatan Or was still being held captive.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""