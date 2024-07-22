Rescued hostage Noa Argamani pays tribute to friends killed at Nova festival

Noa Argamani, 25, who was abducted from the Nova music festival at Kibbutz Reim on October 7 and rescued in "Operation Arnon" on June 8, paid tribute Sunday evening to her friends Lior Tkach and Evgeni Postel, who were murdered at the Nova party.
"My friends, my partners for life, for parties, for laughs, for better or for worse," she wrote in an Instagram story.
"It is true that you were murdered on October 7, but I only learned about it eight months later, after I was rescued. How can I return to reality when I know that you are not part of it? You were an inseparable part of my life, each of you in your own way. That party we went to together turned into such a terrible tragedy," she also wrote.
"I will always remember you as the happy people you are, with a huge smile and a big heart. Thank you for all the moments you gave me together with you. For all the experiences, for Friday night dinners, for parties, for life lessons and even for private lessons in university courses. I love you a lot. "
Argamani was released early last month, in a complex operation by the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, which operated in the heart of Nusseirat in central Gaza. Hostages Almog Meir Jan,21; Shlomi Ziv, 40; and Andrey Kozlov,27, also were rescued in the operation, in which Yamam officer Arnon Zamora was killed. After she returned, she was informed that her partner Avinatan Or was still being held captive.