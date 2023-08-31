Belgian minister accuses Israel of razing Palestinian villages

Caroline Gennez says entire villages have been wiped off the map and more Palestinians were injured and killed since the beginning of this year compared to all of 2022; Foreign Ministry summons envoy to complain

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Foreign Ministry
Israel
Belgium
Belgium's Minister of Development Cooperation and Urban Policy, Caroline Gennez, has accused Israel of "erasing entire Palestinian villages from the map."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Following her comments, Belgium's Ambassador to Israel, Jean-Luc Bodson, was summoned for a reprimand at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, while Israel's Ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, submitted a strongly worded protest letter to the Belgian Foreign Ministry.
2 View gallery
קרולין גנזקרולין גנז
Belgium's Minister of Development Cooperation and Urban Policy Caroline Gennez
Gennez made her claim in an interview with the Palestinian newspaper "Al-Morgan," which primarily focused on her ministry's activities in Ukraine and Africa. "In the occupied Palestinian territories, the situation is no longer sustainable. Entire villages have been wiped off the map by Israelis. The periods of violent escalation are becoming shorter and more intense. As a result, the population has nowhere to turn. More Palestinians have been injured and killed due to violence since the beginning of this year compared to all of 2022."
2 View gallery
הריאיון של השרה הבלגית קרולין גנזהריאיון של השרה הבלגית קרולין גנז
The interview with Caroline Gennez
In a letter sent by the Israeli embassy, the ambassador expressed her profound dismay at the inflammatory remarks made by the Belgian minister during her interview and said that more Israelis have been injured and killed this year than in any year since 2005.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""