Belgian minister accuses Israel of razing Palestinian villages

Gennez made her claim in an interview with the Palestinian newspaper "Al-Morgan," which primarily focused on her ministry's activities in Ukraine and Africa. "In the occupied Palestinian territories, the situation is no longer sustainable. Entire villages have been wiped off the map by Israelis. The periods of violent escalation are becoming shorter and more intense. As a result, the population has nowhere to turn. More Palestinians have been injured and killed due to violence since the beginning of this year compared to all of 2022."