High-stakes drama as Supreme Court set to hear landmark judicial overhaul case

The Supreme Court will convene an unprecedented full-panel session Tuesday morning to scrutinize the legality of a key component in the government's judicial overhaul legislation, the canceling of the reasonableness clause.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara refused to represent the government in the case for the contentious law, which constricts judicial oversight over government decisions.

Baharav-Miara explained her decision, saying this is an "exceptional case among exceptional cases" in which the Supreme Court should intervene in Basic Laws – Israel’s semi-constitutional framework. On the other hand, the government, represented by a private attorney, will request that the petitioners' demand to annul the legislative amendment be dropped, warning that such a step "could lead to anarchy."

Some government ministers have threatened Supreme Court justices and senior law officials in the lead-up to the historic hearing. Other members of the coalition have gone a step further and announced that the Knesset will not respect the court's ruling, come what may.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a reform hawk and one of the architects of the legislation, has previously refused to commit to respecting the court's ruling. On Tuesday, he argued in a social media post that the very fact that the hearing is taking place is a "severe blow to democracy."