High-stakes drama as Supreme Court set to hear landmark judicial overhaul case

The Supreme Court will convene an unprecedented full-panel session Tuesday morning to scrutinize the legality of a key component in the government's judicial overhaul legislation, the canceling of the reasonableness clause.
More stories:
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara refused to represent the government in the case for the contentious law, which constricts judicial oversight over government decisions.
Baharav-Miara explained her decision, saying this is an "exceptional case among exceptional cases" in which the Supreme Court should intervene in Basic Laws – Israel’s semi-constitutional framework. On the other hand, the government, represented by a private attorney, will request that the petitioners' demand to annul the legislative amendment be dropped, warning that such a step "could lead to anarchy."
Some government ministers have threatened Supreme Court justices and senior law officials in the lead-up to the historic hearing. Other members of the coalition have gone a step further and announced that the Knesset will not respect the court's ruling, come what may.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a reform hawk and one of the architects of the legislation, has previously refused to commit to respecting the court's ruling. On Tuesday, he argued in a social media post that the very fact that the hearing is taking place is a "severe blow to democracy."
"The hearing taking place today in the Supreme Court, entirely without authority, is a severe blow to democracy and to the status of the Knesset. Supreme Court chief justices and justices across generations have all agreed—the people are the sovereign, and their will is expressed in the Basic Laws enacted by the Knesset."