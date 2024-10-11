Suspects plotting to bring down Tel Aviv towers aimed to cause pillars to melt

Israel's prosecution indicted five Israeli men from the Arab city of Taibeh charged with plotting to blow up iconic Tel Aviv towers with a car bomb, in an ISIS-inspired attack.

According to the charges, Sajed Masarwa, 27, Abdullah Baransi, 26, Abed al-Karim Baransi, 27, and plot leaders Mahmoud Azzam, 24 and Ibrahim Sheikh Youssef,34, joined the Islamic State and carried out actions in its name and spirit, since the war broke out last October.

Police arrest members of a suspected ISIS inspired terror cell ( Israel police )





They watched ISIS posts on social media, expressed their support for the terror group and its ideology and some swore their alliance to it. Among the posts they watched content explaining how to make explosive devices and material.

2 View gallery Suspects in ISIS inspired plot to blow up Tel Aviv towers, indicted

Ibrahim Sheikh Youssef decided to carry out a terror attack in the name of ISIS and said he would blow up the Azrieli towers after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that a synagogue should be built on Temple Mount, Islam's third holiest site.

Some of the accused had conversations and meetings with ISIS supporters outside Israel and spoke of their shared intent to carry out a shooting attack against Israeli citizens. They even discussed the best way to die as a martyr.

In June 2024, Sheikh Youssef decided to form a military-style squad that would carry out attacks in Israel, hiding it under the guise of a Muslim religious study group. According to the charges, two of the accused decided that a car bomb would be the best way to attack the Tel Aviv towers. They watched an ISIS video clip and other videos explaining how to make the explosive devices and discussed the amount needed to successfully destroy the towers.

They also discussed where the car bomb should be parked in the underground parking garage so that the blast and the temperature it would cause, would melt the pillars and bring the towers down, thereby increasing the damage caused in the attack.

Two of the accused said they would film themselves claiming responsibility for the attack in the name of ISIS to prevent other terror organizations from claiming credit. They also planned to acquire weapons and open fire on passers-by by after the car bomb exploded.

2 View gallery The Azrieli towers in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Shutterstock )

In a separate conversation, Mahmoud Azzam and Ibrahim Sheikh Youssef discussed the need to build an explosive device containing 150 to 200 kilograms (330 to 440 lbs.) of explosive material including hydrogen peroxide to create the largest and most effective explosion. Sheikh Youssef said he would bring cooking gas canisters as well and was able to obtain the needed amounts of explosives.

In the indictment, the prosecution asks to remand the suspects to custody for the duration of legal proceedings. It writes the five men, who are Israeli citizens, hold an extreme religious ideology of an especially cruel and murderous terror group and have taken action toward achieving the aims of ISIS, whether by joining the fight in different areas, acquiring means or planning violent actions against citizens of Israel.

Allah Talawi, a defense attorney for Karim Baransi said the indictment shows the men had a wish or a dream and not a realistic plan.





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: