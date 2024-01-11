Shin Bet, police foil ISIS supporters' terror plot

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet said on Thursday that they foiled an attack planned by two ISIS supporters from East Jerusalem against security forces. The two from the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood, were arrested separately last month and an indictments are expected to be filed against them soon. The two were arrested because they "planned to prepare explosives and explosive devices aimed at the security forces," only to be foiled by the police and the Shin Bet.
The investigation began a few weeks ago in the Shin Bet and the Israel Police Jerusalem District, under the suspicion of the two were planning to carry out attacks against the security forces in Eastern Jerusalem.
The investigation revealed that the two terrorists were supporters of ISIS and consumed the organization's content online and via Telegram, including graphic violent content. The videos were of the organizations' operations and killings abroad, and more. In addition to the terror suspicions, pedophilia material was found in one of the cellphones after a search was conducted.
"During the past year, the Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet thwarted dozens of attacks and attempted attacks in the Jerusalem area, in a variety of ways, thanks both to intelligence and investigations as well as to the vigilance, professionalism and quick response of the Jerusalem District police officers and security forces operating in the various sectors. The Israel Police and the Shin Bet will continue to work with all security forces to thwart terrorism and arrest terrorists, with the aim of protecting the citizens of the State of Israel," they said in a joint statement.