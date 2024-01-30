Haniyeh said considering proposal for hostage release, cease-fire

Head of terror group's political bureau says is heading to Cairo to discuss proposed deal with primary goal to end the war in Gaza; Ben-Gvir threatens to leave coalition and bring it down if deal finalized

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau based in Qatar said on Tuesday that the terror group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris on Sunday and would study it, adding he would visit Cairo for discussions on the plan.
Haniyeh said the group's priority was to end Israel's military offensive and a full pullout of Israeli forces from Gaza.
2 View gallery
איסמעיל הנייהאיסמעיל הנייה
Ismail Haniyeh
(Photo: Dalati Nohra / Lebanese Official Government via AP)
A source familiar with the Paris talks said that the participants agreed on a deal framework for the release of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, cease-fires and the continued transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to the U.S.-based NBC network, who also reported that the draft deal would be forwarded to Hamas Monday.
But the Prime Minister's office said that an agreement was not within sight and that the Hamas demands were unacceptable and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to bring down the government if it is agreed to.
2 View gallery
איתמר בן גביר בנימין נתניהואיתמר בן גביר בנימין נתניהו
Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir
(Photo: Shaul Golan, Olivier Fitoussi )
Families of hostages held captive by Hamas said on Monday that they plan to increase their protests to demand the government take immediate action to bring about a release of the captives.
