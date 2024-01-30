Haniyeh said considering proposal for hostage release, cease-fire

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau based in Qatar said on Tuesday that the terror group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris on Sunday and would study it, adding he would visit Cairo for discussions on the plan.

Haniyeh said the group's priority was to end Israel's military offensive and a full pullout of Israeli forces from Gaza.

A source familiar with the Paris talks said that the participants agreed on a deal framework for the release of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, cease-fires and the continued transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to the U.S.-based NBC network, who also reported that the draft deal would be forwarded to Hamas Monday.

But the Prime Minister's office said that an agreement was not within sight and that the Hamas demands were unacceptable and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to bring down the government if it is agreed to.

