IDF officer who lost his hand in Gaza was injured in Tel Aviv stabbing attack

Captain A., an armor officer who was injured in the war in Gaza and lost his right hand, was slightly injured on Tuesday night in the stabbing attack in Nahalat Binyamin in Tel Aviv .

Footage of terror attack ( Video: Wine Bakerem )





"Today I am at the Tactical Command College, in a company commander course. I went out with my friends from the course to Nahalat Binyamin, and during the outing a terrorist came and tried to stab one of us. As soon as I noticed the incident, I tried to hit the terrorist and we chased him. I was injured and am currently being treated at Ichilov Medical Center with a minor hand injury, and I expect to return to the course tomorrow and continue as usual," A. said on Tuesday.

The IDF reported that A. acted to neutralize the terrorist at the scene, and was taken to Ichilov Hospital for treatment.

3 View gallery Captian A. in Ichilov ( Photo: IDF )

The terrorist, Kaddi Abdelaziz, a 29-year-old Moroccan citizen, held an American Green Card and arrived in Israel only three days before the attack . When he entered Israel through Ben Gurion Airport, the border inspector thought he was suspicious and pulled him over for questioning. He was refused entry and transferred to the Shin Bet, but they eventually approved his entry.

In Tuesday's attack, the terrorist stabbed five people in Tel Aviv. One was seriously injured, one moderately injured and three lightly injured. The terrorist was eliminated by soldiers passing by the area. Abdelaziz stabbed the victims during Nahalat Binyamin Street's bustling hours on a regular evening. He also stabbed an American tourist after stabbing four Israelis.

3 View gallery The terrorist and his greencard ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Soldiers from the elite Shaldag unit, who heard the American tourist's screams, came down from their house, one of them in uniform and another in pajamas and neutralized the terrorist.

"We came down from the house, and saw him knocking a civilian to the floor. We shouted at him to stop and shot when he refused. We fired four bullets in total," according to one. Bystanders who heard the gunshots of the terrorist being neutralized panicked, entered restaurants and hid under tables.

The Shin Bet said that the terrorist's entry to Israel would be investigated. "When the subject entered Israel, he underwent a security assessment that included his interrogation as well as additional tests. Finally, it was decided that there was no reason to prevent his entry into Israel. The case will be investigated," the agency said.

3 View gallery The scene of the stabbing attack ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

It was enough to look at his social media posts to understand that his entry could be problematic. The terrorist had previously shared posts in favor of Gaza, and against Israel. Among other things, he accused Israel of starving the northern Gaza Strip, and claimed that "half a million Gazans are in danger of dying of hunger there." He shared a video praising Islam with the caption "free Palestine" and a picture of the terrorist Ibrahim Nablusi, who was eliminated in Nablus.

His American ID card states that he was born in Morocco, and on his Facebook page on September 14, 2022, he shared a picture of himself flying from there to New York - and wrote "Alhamdulillah." After the October 7 massacre, Abdelaziz published a post in which he wrote: "What is happening now may be the reason for doubling the number of martyrs who are being tortured for Islam." Shortly after Tuesday's attack his identity was published and the terrorist's Facebook was deleted.