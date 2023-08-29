'Iran pushes Hezbollah to act on the northern border' Gallant tells UN's Guterres

"Iran pushes Hezbollah to act, the UN must ensure and maintain the ability to operate independently in southern Lebanon," Gallant said during the meeting at UN headquarters in New York.

"Iran pushes Hezbollah to act, the UN must ensure and maintain the ability to operate independently in southern Lebanon," Gallant said during the meeting at UN headquarters in New York.

"Iran pushes Hezbollah to act, the UN must ensure and maintain the ability to operate independently in southern Lebanon," Gallant said during the meeting at UN headquarters in New York.

At their meeting, Gallant and Guterres discussed threats that destabilize the Middle East, most notably Iran’s actions against Israel through its funding and arming of Hezbollah, Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Gallant reviewed with Guterres Iran's growing involvement on the Lebanese, Syrian and West Bank borders, emphasizing the importance of public condemnation by the UN of such actions.

At their meeting, Gallant and Guterres discussed threats that destabilize the Middle East, most notably Iran’s actions against Israel through its funding and arming of Hezbollah, Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Gallant reviewed with Guterres Iran's growing involvement on the Lebanese, Syrian and West Bank borders, emphasizing the importance of public condemnation by the UN of such actions.

At their meeting, Gallant and Guterres discussed threats that destabilize the Middle East, most notably Iran’s actions against Israel through its funding and arming of Hezbollah, Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Gallant reviewed with Guterres Iran's growing involvement on the Lebanese, Syrian and West Bank borders, emphasizing the importance of public condemnation by the UN of such actions.