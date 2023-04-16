Netanyahu rejects any notion of civil war over judicial overhaul

Speaking at a memorial for the Irgun, Netanyahu says Israel must be able to defend itself against all threats on its own although would welcome superpower intervention; Gallant tells enemies security forces intent on defending Israel

Itamar Eichner, Daniel Edelson/New York|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, rejected the notion that Israel could face civil war amid mass protests of his coalition's judicial overhaul.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
Related Stories:
Netanyahu spoke at a memorial service for the members of the Irgun, a right-wing militia that existed in the years leading up to Israel's independence and fought against the British Mandate but was also in conflict with the Hagana, the precursor to the IDF.
2 View gallery
נתניהו: "גם היום- לא למלחמת אחים"נתניהו: "גם היום- לא למלחמת אחים"
Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
" Never civil war," Netanyahu said quoting the late Menachem Begin who was the leader of the Irgun and prevented his fighters from opening fire at Hagana forces. "There will be no civil war while the enemies are at the gate," Netanyahu said. "There will be unity," he said. "We must be able to protect ourselves by ourselves in the face of all threats and if a superpower chooses to join in our defense, we will welcome it," the prime minister said. "But we must be able to defend ourselves," he said.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who was also at the event stayed in his speech away from the subject of the judicial overhaul.
Gallant who warned of the implications of the legislation for Israel's security, was unceremoniously fired by Netanyahu but the sacking never came to be and after weeks, was reversed.
"Iran is conducting a war of attrition against Israel, on multiple fronts and continues its efforts of entrenchment to our north," Gallant said. "At the same time, it is sending tentacles to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. "To our enemies, I will say clearly, our security forces are intent on defending the state," he said.
Coalition and opposition teams will begin substantive talks on Monday to find a compromise acceptable to both sides on the judicial overhaul. The talks began after Netanyahu announced he was temporarily halting the legislation in order to reach a broad agreement after public outcry and international condemnation.
2 View gallery
מייצג הנרצח הראשון בהפגנה נגד המהפכה המשפטית בתל אביבמייצג הנרצח הראשון בהפגנה נגד המהפכה המשפטית בתל אביב
Protesting government judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv on Saturday
(Photo: Reuters)
Mass protests were staged on Saturday for the 15th week with hundreds of thousands coming out to oppose the coalition's proposed legislation that they view as an assault on the Supreme Court and on democracy.
Opponents of the government demonstrated in New York as well. Organizers said they suspected the prime minister of deploying aversion tactics and that he would resume his legislative push when the Knesset reconvenes in May.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.