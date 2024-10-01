Sullivan: Iranian missile attack on Israel 'defeated and ineffective'

Iranian ballistic missile lands north of Tel Aviv





U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel did not result in any deaths or known damage to aircraft or strategic military assets. "Based on what we know, this attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective," Sullivan said during a White House briefing.

Sullivan emphasized that the U.S. military worked closely with Israel in the defense effort, which included American naval destroyers assisting in intercepting the missiles. He added that the U.S. continues to work with the IDF and Israeli authorities to assess the full impact of the attack.

Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening, and Israeli and American officials are investigating the reported death of a Palestinian in Jericho, believed to be linked to the missile fire.

Sullivan credited the limited damage and lack of casualties to the professionalism of the IDF and the joint defense preparations with U.S. forces. "We will consult with Israelis on the next steps, including how to respond and monitor further threats from Iran and its proxies," he said.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Iran of severe consequences if it attacked Israel. "This is a significant escalation by Iran," Sullivan told reporters. "It is equally significant that no one was killed in this attack, thanks to our coordinated efforts with Israel. We have made it clear that there will be severe consequences for this attack."

International condemnation followed the strike. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock strongly condemned Iran’s missile barrage, urging an immediate halt to the attack and warning of its dangerous escalation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office also condemned the missile strike, calling for de-escalation across the region. Starmer reportedly spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, according to Sky News.