Iran launches hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel

Israelis were instructed to immediately seek shelter as Iran launched an extensive missile strike at Israel. At the same time, Hezbollah fired rockets at vast areas of Israel. All flights at Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended.
A rocket hit a building in north Tel Aviv.
A second wave of missiles was launched some 15 minutes after the first which is thought to be much larger.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.