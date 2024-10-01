גג מלחמה 850

Iran launches hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel

Israelis were instructed to immediately seek shelter as Iran launched an extensive missile strike at Israel. At the same time, Hezbollah fired rockets at vast areas of Israel. Iran: attack in retaliation for assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
War
Hezbollah
Israelis were instructed to immediately seek shelter as Iran launched an extensive missile strike at Israel. At the same time, Hezbollah fired rockets at vast areas of Israel. All flights at Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended.
A rocket hit a building in north Tel Aviv.
1 View gallery
יירוטים מעל שמי תל אביביירוטים מעל שמי תל אביב
Aerial defenses intercept missiles and rickets over Tel Aviv
(Photo: Lior Ohana)
A second wave of missiles was launched some 15 minutes after the first which is thought to be much larger.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.
Aerial defenses intercept missiles and rickets all over Tel Aviv
(Photo: Arnon Busani, Aviv Leshem)

interceptions in Israel
(Photo: Tal Shahar)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""