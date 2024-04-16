IDF launches counterterrorism operation in West Bank

Security force including troops and Shin Bet arrest 23 wanted suspects, operate in terror hotbeds and seize funds meant for to be used for terror

Elisha Ben Kimon|
The Israel Defense Forces in cooperation with security forces, began a counterterrorism operation overnight, and have arrested 23 wanted suspects across the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Tuesday.
2 View gallery
תיעוד המבצע של צה"ל וכוחות הביטחון למעצר של 23 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרוןתיעוד המבצע של צה"ל וכוחות הביטחון למעצר של 23 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון
IDF forces in the West Bank
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In addition, funds used for terror purposes were seized by forces during the night. IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police troops operated, among other places, in Jenin, Hebron, and Qalqilya.
Last week, 14-year-old Binyamin Achimei from Malachei Hashalom settlement located in the area was found dead after he was murdered by a terrorist.
2 View gallery
בנימין אחימאירבנימין אחימאיר
Binyamin Achimei
His personal belongings were found nearby, along with other items now under investigation, including a weapon. It is suspected that Achimeir, who was employed as a shepherd in the vicinity, was killed after he left the farm in the early morning and did not return, while his flock of sheep did return on their own. The IDF, Shin Bet and the police jointly stated that Achimeir "was the victim of a terrorist attack," and a manhunt for the suspects is ongoing.
So far, 3,700 wanted suspects have been arrested across the West Bank since the beginning of the war in Gaza. About 1,600 of them are affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.
