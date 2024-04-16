IDF launches counterterrorism operation in West Bank

His personal belongings were found nearby, along with other items now under investigation, including a weapon. It is suspected that Achimeir, who was employed as a shepherd in the vicinity, was killed after he left the farm in the early morning and did not return, while his flock of sheep did return on their own. The IDF, Shin Bet and the police jointly stated that Achimeir "was the victim of a terrorist attack," and a manhunt for the suspects is ongoing.