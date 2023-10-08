How did this happen? new information on Hamas attack, comes to light





Israel is under attack ( Credit: ynet and News Act )





New information was beginning to come to light on the Hamas attack on Saturday, including on eight military bases and outposts along the Gaza border.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Israeli officials estimate at least 600 people were murdered by the Hamas terrorists and over 2,000 were injured while approximately 100 people including children and IDF soldiers, were abducted and taken into the Gaza Strip.

8 View gallery An elderly Israeli woman abducted by Hamas terrorists in Gaza

In the attack, the terrorists destroyed weapons and communication systems and set observation posts on fire. The damage to the communication systems disrupted the ability to effectively communicate with troops in the area and likely enabled more terrorists to enter Israel through the Gaza barrier. Civilian residents of the Strip also crossed undisturbed into Israeli territory.

8 View gallery Terrorists ride motorcycles across the Gaza border into Israel

The attack began with a heavy barrage of rockets at cities in the south and center of Israel including Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas, which was used as cover for terrorists to infiltrate on land, by air using gliders, and from the sea.

8 View gallery Rocket lands in Rishon Lezion

8 View gallery Rockets launched from Gaza at Israel ( צילום: Mahmud Hams / AFP )

The first wave included an attack on the Erez Junction, which was destroyed. From there, gates along the border were opened to allow vehicles to enter from Gaza and cross the fields into Israeli communities.

The outpost at Nahal Oz was similarly invaded, and more terrorists crossed at two other points along the border, including from tunnels that led them close to the barrier. They detonated explosive devices to remove fences and gates without any opposition as they entered Israeli communities close to the border.

8 View gallery Terrorists inside Sderot ( . )









At that point, the IDF Gaza battalion had lost all control, faced with hundreds of Palestinians, some not even armed, spontaneously swarming the civilian communities and abducting residents back to Gaza.

8 View gallery An Israeli man abducted by Hamas terrorists and taken to Gaza

Despite desperate calls from terrified residents of the south, hours passed before the IDF forces arrived to fight the terrorists who had taken many of them hostage and free the communities. Fighting in some areas continued on Sunday.

8 View gallery Terrorist shot by a resident of Nirim after infiltrating his home ( . )

In a statement, the military spokesperson General Daniel Hagari said that hundreds of terrorists were killed, and dozens were captured by the troops in the heroic battles to free the hostages.

8 View gallery Terrorists captured after infiltrating Israel ( . )