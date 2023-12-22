IDF releases names of two additional fallen soldiers in Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released Friday the names of two IDF soldiers who were killed in battles in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
They are: Sergeant First Class (res.) Tal Shua, 31, a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7071st Battalion, from Be’er Sheva. Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, an officer in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, from Ashkelon.
Meanwhile, U.S.-based news outlet The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are “heading for collision” on Israel’s planned agenda following the war in Gaza.
According to the article, Netanyahu asked Biden to pressure Egypt in to opening its borders and accept a large number of the Palestinians in Gaza into its territory. In response, Biden said the idea was a “non-starter” with the Egyptian government, having made its position clear about refusing to allow any displaced Palestinians from entering the country.
Amid the ongoing threat to shipping lanes in the Red Sea made by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the U.S. Pentagon announced Friday that over 20 countries have joined its multinational naval alliance aimed at deterring the terrorist organization in the area.