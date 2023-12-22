IDF releases names of two additional fallen soldiers in Gaza

the names of two IDF soldiers who were killed in battles in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

the names of two IDF soldiers who were killed in battles in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released Friday the names of two IDF soldiers who were killed in battles in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

'This generation is better than our generation': 7 graduates of this high school have fallen in Gaza war

'This generation is better than our generation': 7 graduates of this high school have fallen in Gaza war

They are: Sergeant First Class (res.) Tal Shua, 31, a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7071st Battalion, from Be’er Sheva. Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, an officer in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, from Ashkelon.

They are: Sergeant First Class (res.) Tal Shua, 31, a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7071st Battalion, from Be’er Sheva. Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, an officer in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, from Ashkelon.

They are: Sergeant First Class (res.) Tal Shua, 31, a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7071st Battalion, from Be’er Sheva. Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, an officer in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, from Ashkelon.

reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are “heading for collision” on Israel’s planned agenda following the war in Gaza.

reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are “heading for collision” on Israel’s planned agenda following the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based news outlet The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are “heading for collision” on Israel’s planned agenda following the war in Gaza.