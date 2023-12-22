IDF releases names of two additional fallen soldiers in Gaza

The Washington Post reports Netanyahu, Biden disagree on Israel's agenda following war in Gaza; U.S. Pentagon says 20 countries join alliance against Houthi rebels

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
IDF
fallen soldier
Israel
War
Houthi
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released Friday the names of two IDF soldiers who were killed in battles in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
They are: Sergeant First Class (res.) Tal Shua, 31, a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7071st Battalion, from Be’er Sheva. Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, an officer in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, from Ashkelon.
2 View gallery
סגן שי איילי ורס"ל (מיל') טל שועה ז"לסגן שי איילי ורס"ל (מיל') טל שועה ז"ל
Sergeant First Class (res.) Tal Shua, Lieutenant Shai Ayeli
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Meanwhile, U.S.-based news outlet The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are “heading for collision” on Israel’s planned agenda following the war in Gaza.
According to the article, Netanyahu asked Biden to pressure Egypt in to opening its borders and accept a large number of the Palestinians in Gaza into its territory. In response, Biden said the idea was a “non-starter” with the Egyptian government, having made its position clear about refusing to allow any displaced Palestinians from entering the country.
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו ג'ו ביידןבנימין נתניהו ג'ו ביידן
Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Reuters, Yonatan Zindel/Flash90)
Amid the ongoing threat to shipping lanes in the Red Sea made by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the U.S. Pentagon announced Friday that over 20 countries have joined its multinational naval alliance aimed at deterring the terrorist organization in the area.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""