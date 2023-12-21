3 more IDF soldiers fall in Gaza battles









Three more IDF soldiers have fallen in battles in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced early Thursday morning. They are: Sgt. Lavi Ghasi, 19, from Hashmonaim, an infantryman in the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion; Lt. Yaacov Elian, 20, from Ramat Gan, a cadet in the Bahad 1 officers school’s Gefen Battalion who previously served as a Givati squad commander; Lt. Omri Shwartz, 21, from Shadmot Dvora, a cadet in the Gefen Battalion who was previously a soldier in the Paratrooper Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion. Eight other soldiers were seriously injured in the same battles.

Eight rockets were launched overnight from Lebanon toward the northern city of Kiryat Shemona and rockets struck sites in the city, causing damage. Gas cylinders located next to a building in Kiryat Shemona were hit by one of the rockets, damaging the building and a nearby vehicle. The municipality later reported that a rocket fell near homes and cars in a Kiryat Shmona neighborhood, causing shrapnel damage. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday morning, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure near the Lebanese village of Kila in Lebanon, which is opposite Metula. The attack comes hours after the IDF said late on Wednesday night that air force jets attacked the operational headquarters of Hezbollah in Lebanese territory.

Also on Wednesday evening forces identified a number of terrorists who approached the perimeter fence from Lebanon along the border with Metula. The forces fired at them and "hits were detected."

Following rocket warning sirens in the Golan, the IDF announced that four rocket launches from Syrian territory were identified that crossed into Israeli territory. IDF forces attacked the sources of the rockets as well as a military position of the Syrian army."





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken late on Wednesday night appealed to the countries of the world that are not demanding that Hamas lay down its weapons, saying during a press briefing that "many countries are calling for an end to this conflict, which we all want, but I don't hear most of them demanding that Hamas stop hiding behind civilians and lay down its weapons." According to him, "If Hamas does this - the war will end tomorrow. It could have ended already a month ago if Hamas did this. How can it be that there are no demands of the attacker, but only demands of the victim."

His remarks came after the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday night that Hamas rejected an Israeli offer to stop fighting in the Gaza Strip for a week in exchange for the release of 40 hostages. According to the report, which is based on Egyptian sources, the terrorist organization stated that it will not discuss the release of Israeli hostages until the cease-fire comes into effect.

Meanwhile, a United Nations Security Council vote on a bid to boost aid to the Gaza Strip and ask the U.N. to monitor humanitarian aid deliveries in the Palestinian enclave was delayed at the request of the U.S., diplomats said on Wednesday. "Negotiations are ongoing and need more time. A rushed vote does not seem like it will end well," a U.N. diplomat familiar with negotiations told Reuters, referring to a possible U.S. veto of the draft resolution.