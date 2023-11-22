Watch: Hamas terrorists killed in Jabalia, axes and AK-47's found in Beit Hanoun

As the cease-fire draws near, IDF forces advance operations in Gaza, uncovering weapon caches and eliminating threats; watch: soldiers conducting patrols around Gaza, working to improve military deployment before truce

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Iron Swords
Gaza
tunnels
Terror

Footage of IDF incursion in Gaza
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Ahead of the agreed cease-fire that would come into effect on Thursday in the deal to release hostages held by Hamas, IDF soldiers operated in Gaza from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, eliminating terrorists while locating Hamas infrastructure and weapons inside civilian buildings. In the past day, the fighters directed a number of aircraft strikes terrorists and terror infrastructure were attacked. Several terrorists were killed.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
During Sheikh Zayed neighborhood in Jabalia, troops identified and targeted Hamas lookouts while in Beit Hanoun the forces also carried out raids and located a cache of weapons in one of the houses, including AK-47's, axes and cartridges. In another incident, soldiers battled with a terrorist squad and killed a number of them.
2 View gallery
תיעוד פעילות צה"ל ברצועת עזהתיעוד פעילות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
IDF forces patrol ruins in search of weapons and terrorists
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The fighters destroyed a tunnel shaft from which a terrorist exited and fired at their comrads a few days ago. Others located terrorists and weapons in a building that was used by Hamas. The fighters killed the terrorists and destroyed the building.
2 View gallery
תיעוד פעילות צה"ל ברצועת עזהתיעוד פעילות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
IDF soldiers conduct search and destroy missions
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The Israeli Navy assisted the ground forces and attacked a number of Hamas military targets on Wednesday. A couple of the targets included a civilian building which was used by snippers, as well as Hamas terrorist infrastructures along the coastline.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""