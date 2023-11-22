Watch: Hamas terrorists killed in Jabalia, axes and AK-47's found in Beit Hanoun

Ahead of the agreed cease-fire that would come into effect on Thursday in the deal to release hostages held by Hamas, IDF soldiers operated in Gaza from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, eliminating terrorists while locating Hamas infrastructure and weapons inside civilian buildings. In the past day, the fighters directed a number of aircraft strikes terrorists and terror infrastructure were attacked. Several terrorists were killed.
During Sheikh Zayed neighborhood in Jabalia, troops identified and targeted Hamas lookouts while in Beit Hanoun the forces also carried out raids and located a cache of weapons in one of the houses, including AK-47's, axes and cartridges. In another incident, soldiers battled with a terrorist squad and killed a number of them.
The fighters destroyed a tunnel shaft from which a terrorist exited and fired at their comrads a few days ago. Others located terrorists and weapons in a building that was used by Hamas. The fighters killed the terrorists and destroyed the building.
The Israeli Navy assisted the ground forces and attacked a number of Hamas military targets on Wednesday. A couple of the targets included a civilian building which was used by snippers, as well as Hamas terrorist infrastructures along the coastline.