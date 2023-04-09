'We are in Shock': British Jews react to fatal terror attack - and fume at the 'lax response' of the UK





Rather than celebrating and resting over the three-day holiday, residents of the Jewish community of Hendon in north London and Radlett were struck by shock and grief after the deadly terror attack that took the lives of two daughters of their beloved and esteemed Rabbi Leo Dee, on Friday, the second day of Passover which is considered a holly day in diaspora communities.

Members of the Jewish London community, including friends of the family, who heard of the devastating news after the Shabbat ended, were confronted only then, with the horrific reports of Maya and Rina's death.

Rabbi Leo Dee served as the Assistant Rabbi at the Hendon United Synagogue in North London from 2008-2011, and as the Senior Rabbi at Radlett United Synagogue from 2011-2014, after which the family made aliyah. They were a much beloved and respected family in the UK Jewish community.

“People feel shock and disappointment. The family were communal people and served their communities well and were well-liked.” said a former member of the congregation at Hendon United Synagogue who did not wish to be named.

“I feel sick seeing this… good people who would never hurt anyone, murdered. I can't imagine his anguish, and pray Lucy survives,” said Joseph, another former congregant.

Chief UK Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis laments the death of the British-Israeli girls murdered in Friday's terror strike on the West Bank.

In a statement, the rabbi said: "No words can describe the depth of our shock and sadness at the heartbreaking news of the murder by terrorists in Israel of Maya & Rina Dee, daughters of Rebbetzen Lucy, who is in a critical condition & Rabbi Leo Dee, my dear colleagues. He continued, “They were much loved in the Hendon and Radlett communities in the UK, as well as in Israel and well beyond.”

UK statement not mentioning terrorism

The British Board of Deputies also issued a statement expressing shock over the tragic attack: “We are deeply shocked and saddened at the murder by Palestinian terrorists of Maia and Rina Dee, the daughters of Rabbi Leo and Lucy Dee formerly of Radlett United Synagogue. We wish Lucy Refuah Shlemah and long life to the family as they cope with this devastating news.”

Palestinian terrorist shot and killed 2 British-Israeli nationals, also critically injuring their mother in the West Bank. The victims were identified Saturday as 15-year-old Rina Dee and 20-year-old Maia Dee, the daughters of British-born Rabbi Leo Dee.

While their mother, Lucy (Lea), remains in critical condition fighting for her life, the Jewish community in the UK has expressed shock and sorrow at the brutal act of terrorism against former members of their community.

While many Jewish community leaders spoke out about the attack, the UK government has received criticism from some members of the community for its weakly-worded response to the killing of two of its own citizens.

One member of the Jewish community told Ynet that it was shocking that the UK statement didn’t even mention terrorism. “The response would be different if this happened elsewhere in the world. There is a double standard for British people killed in Israel,” he said.