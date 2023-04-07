At least one dead and six injured in a terror attack in Tel Aviv

A 30-year-old Italian tourist died and four others were wounded when a terrorist rammed his car into them on the Tel Aviv promenade; A police officer opened fire and killed him, the police says

Tel Aviv terror attack on Friday 
At least one person was murdered and six others injured in a suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv on Friday night in a car-ramming attack on the Tel Aviv beach promenade. The terrorist was shot and killed by a police officer, Israel Police said.
Tel Aviv terror attack on Friday

The fatality was reported to be a thirty-year-old tourist from Italy.
Terror attack in Tel Aviv on Friday
MDA chief Eli Bin said one person was killed and four others injured in a car-ramming attack at the Tel Aviv beach promenade. "We are still checking if any more people were hurt and had left the scene to seek shelter," Bin said.
Aftermath of the terror attack in Tel Aviv on Friday
(Photo: Motti Kimchi)
Two of the injured were suffering mild injuries and were transported to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon while four others were taken to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital. Hospital officials said they received two patients suffering moderate injuries and two with lightly hurt, all wounded in their lower extremities.
The I.D. card of the terrorist who killed one and wounded others in an attack in Tel Aviv on Friday
The terrorist was identified as Yosef Abu J'aber who had an Israeli I.D. card and was from the Arab city of Kfar Qasim in the center of the country.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a call-up of Border Police reserves and reserve forces for the military, after being briefed of the deadly terror strike in Tel Aviv.
The attack came hours after two sisters from the West Bank Settlement of Efrat were murdered in a drive-by shooting attack and their mother suffered critical wounds and was fighting for her life at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.
During a visit to the scene, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was in the midst of a terror attack. "Our forces, including the military, the Shin Bet, The Mossad and the police are prepared to respond to any event and carry out their duties," he said.
A spokesman for the Hamas terror group said the attacks on the West Bank and in Tel Aviv were an example of the resistance's ability to cause harm to the occupation and were a response to the clashes at the al Aqsa mosque.
